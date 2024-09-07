Destinations With The Highest Amount Of Pickpocketing In Japan
Compared to many other countries, Japan is incredibly safe. Berkshire Hathaway Travel Protection ranked it one the top 15 safest in the world behind places like New Zealand, Iceland, Ireland, and Canada. The Land of the Rising Sun is a relatively peaceful country with very few dangers, especially for tourists. Major crimes such as murder and assault are relatively rare. However, don't let that fool you — even though minor crimes aren't common, they aren't nonexistent, especially those like mugging and pickpocketing.
According to the U.S. Department of State, the biggest dangers for tourists are nightlife and entertainment districts like Roppongi, Kabuki-cho, Shibuya, and Ikebukuro. There, drink-spiking and extortion are the most common dangers for tourists. For this reason, it's important to be aware of your surroundings and take the proper precautions when it comes to keeping you and your belongings safe.
The first step is to know where pickpocketing is fairly common. Like many countries, theft in Japan is most frequent in areas where there are a lot of people, especially tourists. This means you can expect thieves in major cities and popular attractions, though shopping centers and restaurants are also sometimes problematic. Tokyo and its surrounding cities, Kyoto, and Osaka, are a few places in Japan where you may want to be cautious. If you want a worry-free vacation, skip the hotspots and check out the more relaxing and culture-rich destinations in Japan instead.
Avoid tourist hotspots and crowded areas
Pickpocketing in Japan is primarily found in areas where tourists congregate. This generally means you're especially at risk in large cities, popular landmarks, and crowded stations. Take the Senso-ji Temple in Tokyo, for example. Pictured above, this area of Japan is regularly crowded and often full of tourists. Trains, Skytree, Meiji Jingu, Tokyo Tower, and Shibuya Crossing are some of the other crowded and famous destinations where you can expect pickpockets.
Despite the danger of pickpockets, you don't have to be completely terrified. Every country has some risk for tourists, and Japan is no exception. However, compared to many other countries, especially those in the West, the dangers are relatively low. For example, Italy has the highest amount of pickpocketing in all of Europe. If you're nervous and unsure if you're in an area with a theft problem, don't be afraid to ask hotel staff. They are often more than willing to help you and point out some of the dangerous areas nearby.
How to protect yourself from pickpockets
While Japan may be mostly safe, there are a few steps you can take for extra security and peace of mind while traveling. In many places around the world, digital wallets are incredibly helpful. Apps like Google Pay, PayPal, and Apple Pay eliminate the need to bring or carry around as much cash or cards, which reduces the number of items you have to worry about being stolen.
Unfortunately, that doesn't work everywhere, especially in countries like Japan where cash is still king. In these cases, you need to find ways to keep a tight hold on your valuables at all times. A crossbody bag, with all the openings turned toward you, is one way, but remember that the bigger it is, the easier it is for thieves to steal items from without you noticing. Rick Steves suggests only keeping your necessities on you in a small, secure carrier.
The biggest goal is to make things extra difficult for a potential thief. Get pants with zipping or buttoning pockets, lock the zippers you aren't going to use much throughout the day, and don't hold valuables in your hands when in crowded areas. Use inner-jacket pockets when you can, or tuck your small fanny pack or bag underneath your clothes to add one more layer of difficulty.