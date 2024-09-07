Destinations With The Highest Amount Of Pickpocketing In Japan

Compared to many other countries, Japan is incredibly safe. Berkshire Hathaway Travel Protection ranked it one the top 15 safest in the world behind places like New Zealand, Iceland, Ireland, and Canada. The Land of the Rising Sun is a relatively peaceful country with very few dangers, especially for tourists. Major crimes such as murder and assault are relatively rare. However, don't let that fool you — even though minor crimes aren't common, they aren't nonexistent, especially those like mugging and pickpocketing.

Advertisement

According to the U.S. Department of State, the biggest dangers for tourists are nightlife and entertainment districts like Roppongi, Kabuki-cho, Shibuya, and Ikebukuro. There, drink-spiking and extortion are the most common dangers for tourists. For this reason, it's important to be aware of your surroundings and take the proper precautions when it comes to keeping you and your belongings safe.

The first step is to know where pickpocketing is fairly common. Like many countries, theft in Japan is most frequent in areas where there are a lot of people, especially tourists. This means you can expect thieves in major cities and popular attractions, though shopping centers and restaurants are also sometimes problematic. Tokyo and its surrounding cities, Kyoto, and Osaka, are a few places in Japan where you may want to be cautious. If you want a worry-free vacation, skip the hotspots and check out the more relaxing and culture-rich destinations in Japan instead.

Advertisement