The Country With The Highest Amount Of Pickpocketing In All Of Europe

Italy is a popular tourist destination, so these attractions can be crowded. In a million British reviews of these Italian sites, the study conducted by QuoteZone.co.uk found 478 mentions of pickpocketing. Contrast that with the second on the list: France, with 251 mentions.

Slipping a hand in your bag isn't the only way pickpockets strike, however — and in Italy, the tactics are clever. According to a Reddit thread on r/Travel, a tourist who visited Florence in 2017 shared a common one they witnessed. "You know what the thieves do? They team up with a young beautiful girl walking the bridge frequently and she's wearing a thin white shirt and no bra. All them men turn and stare and get pickpocketed," the Redditor (u/ChanceSet6152) explained. Another Reddit user, u/TheMehilainen, shared their experience in Milan, writing, "Some teens acted like they were gonna rob my mom, so my attention was on her (we were in a train) but that was a distraction so they could rob me instead."

The official website of the Polizia di Stato — the Italian National Police — states that pickpocketers are usually riding mopeds, motorbikes, or cars. "There are an increasing number of bag snatchers acting with one or more accomplices in a car: they draw up alongside their victims and snatch bags out of their hands," the police warn. However, some also strike on foot, as noted in the examples above, so it's important to be vigilant of your surroundings.