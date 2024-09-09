'Adventurous Souls' Will Love This Unsung City Called 'Little Paris Of The East,' Per Rick Steves
Would you consider yourself an adventurous soul? If the answer is yes, Rick Steves encourages you to visit Bucharest, a lesser-known European gem. Although it doesn't receive the praise it deserves, this Romanian city is often called the "Little Paris of the East," and it's easy to see why. With expansive parks, French-inspired architecture, and vibrant culture, Bucharest offers a blend of Eastern European charm with Western European sophistication.
As Rick Steves notes, the city's complex history has left its mark, which you'll notice the second you begin exploring. Winding through the Old Town, you'll see centuries-old churches alongside trendy cafes and restaurants. Meanwhile, it's hard to miss the imposing Palace of Parliament, a reminder of the country's Soviet era. But while the buildings tell a story of the city's history, you'll feel innovative modern influences strewn throughout.
However, Bucharest's appeal goes far beyond its history — and any guidebooks you read. With a thriving arts scene, delicious restaurants, and exciting nightlife, it's impossible to get bored. It's the sort of city where you're constantly discovering new places, and the coolest spots have yet to be discovered by the mainstream. Think hidden flea markets, underground nightclubs, and concept stores galore. So, if you're eager to visit Bucharest or simply want to imagine your next adventure, read on to discover the top experiences and day trips this city offers.
The best things to do in Bucharest
Bucharest is a sightseeing paradise, and early risers have an advantage as they can explore without the crowds. With limited time, Rick Steves recommends touring the Parliament Building and strolling around the Old Town, where you can fully take in all the fascinating architecture that blends old and new. Grab a traditional lunch at Manuc's Inn, Bucharest's oldest hotel, before popping into Cărturești Carousel, a restored 19th-century building housing a grand bookstore. Leave time for plenty of cafe hopping around the city. You'll find many coffee shops worth visiting, including Acuarela, a cutesy garden filled with umbrellas where you can paint with watercolors as you sip tasty beverages.
However, don't be afraid to veer off the beaten path and dig beneath the surface. Bucharest is a city of hidden gems, and locals have an entrepreneurial spirit. New establishments are popping up all the time, so you just might stumble upon an up-and-coming art gallery or understated wine bar. But save some of that adventurous energy for the evening because this city has a lively nightlife with rooftop bars, warehouse breweries, and clubs. Enjoy a proper meal at Caru cu Bere while watching traditional dancing before reveling in the maze of Old Town bars.
After a wild night out, chill in one of Bucharest's many parks or explore the Cișmigiu Gardens. If you'd like a side of culture with that fresh air, walk through the city's outdoor ethnographic museum. But if relaxation is what you're after, nothing beats Therme, a vast indoor/outdoor waterpark with swim-up bars, thermal pools, themed saunas, and a waterpark.
Day trips from Bucharest you can't miss
As captivating as Bucharest is, the real magic of Romania lies just outside the city. Luckily, Bucharest makes an excellent base for day trips around the region. Of course, make sure to set aside several days to explore the famous Transylvania. Or better yet, embark on an epic road trip, which we can assure you is one of those once-in-a-lifetime travel experiences.
There are some must-see destinations within a day's reach of Bucharest. Brasov is a charming town roughly a three-hour drive away. Here, you can people-watch in the town square, sample local cuisine, and hike to the top of Mount Tampa for panoramic views. Another 30-minute drive will take you to Bran Castle, aka Dracula's Castle. Even if you're not a vampire fan, the 14th-century Gothic design is quite the sight to behold. The best time to visit this European destination is autumn, when the fall foliage takes over, and Bran Castle is decked out in spooky Halloween decor. And if you truly want to embrace adventure, take on the Transfăgărășan Highway, known as one of the most beautiful roads in the world.