'Adventurous Souls' Will Love This Unsung City Called 'Little Paris Of The East,' Per Rick Steves

Would you consider yourself an adventurous soul? If the answer is yes, Rick Steves encourages you to visit Bucharest, a lesser-known European gem. Although it doesn't receive the praise it deserves, this Romanian city is often called the "Little Paris of the East," and it's easy to see why. With expansive parks, French-inspired architecture, and vibrant culture, Bucharest offers a blend of Eastern European charm with Western European sophistication.

As Rick Steves notes, the city's complex history has left its mark, which you'll notice the second you begin exploring. Winding through the Old Town, you'll see centuries-old churches alongside trendy cafes and restaurants. Meanwhile, it's hard to miss the imposing Palace of Parliament, a reminder of the country's Soviet era. But while the buildings tell a story of the city's history, you'll feel innovative modern influences strewn throughout.

However, Bucharest's appeal goes far beyond its history — and any guidebooks you read. With a thriving arts scene, delicious restaurants, and exciting nightlife, it's impossible to get bored. It's the sort of city where you're constantly discovering new places, and the coolest spots have yet to be discovered by the mainstream. Think hidden flea markets, underground nightclubs, and concept stores galore. So, if you're eager to visit Bucharest or simply want to imagine your next adventure, read on to discover the top experiences and day trips this city offers.

