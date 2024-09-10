The 'Most Beautiful Roadway In America' Is An Unforgettable Entrance To A National Park

You can explore some of the most iconic national parks by taking a road trip, and Yellowstone is no exception. Keep in mind, between tortuous switchbacks and stomach-churning drops, this road can be a challenge, so it's more important than ever to steer clear of any reckless mistakes on this road trip. If you're up for it, however, the overlooks will make the entire journey worth it. This entire route has breathtaking views of mountainsides and the gorgeous natural landscape of Yellowstone National Park beyond. Keep your eyes peeled for the intriguing rock formation that gives this road the name "beartooth." This sharp peak, shaped by the movement of glaciers, rises up out of the mountains, looking strikingly like a single fang coming up out of the landscape.

You also won't want to miss impressive views of Pilot and Index Peak rising up from the mountains. If you stop and enjoy the view from the Yellowstone Overlook, you'll get an excellent look. The Clark's Fork Overlook is also a phenomenal place to take a break, use the restroom, and appreciate the views of the Clark's Fork River Valley far below. If you're interested in a little detour, you can also turn onto a rough trail called Lulu Pass-Goose Lake Road, #6493 for a glimpse of one of the most fascinating sights these mountains have to offer: Grasshopper Glacier. Not only is this enormous glacier fascinating in its own right, it also contains massive numbers of centuries old grasshoppers — a species that is now extinct.

