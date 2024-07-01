Explore The Most Iconic National Parks The East Coast Offers On This Thrilling Road Trip

Usually, when people talk about road-tripping across the country, they mean going coast to coast. However, you can experience the best of the natural world that the East Coast has to offer in one whirlwind tour of national parks from Maine to Florida (or vice versa!). This is a good chance to determine if the America the Beautiful Pass fits your needs because, with seven stops on this trip, you'll definitely get your money's worth.

On this incredible 39-hour drive, you'll take in the towering pine forests and rocky coasts of Acadia, admire the waterfalls of New River Gorge, look up at the starry sky above Shenandoah, hike to the highest peak in the Great Smoky Mountains, descend into the depths of the Earth at Mammoth Cave, and spot alligators and crocodiles in the mangroves of Everglades.

While it's possible to do more, experienced roadtrippers often try to keep their driving to around six or seven hours per day. How long you want to spend in the parks is entirely up to you, but if you're hoping to stay a few nights in each one, you're probably looking at a two to three week adventure. Fortunately, there's plenty of hiking, camping, and exploring to do in between your long stretches on the road, so you'll have lots of opportunities to stretch your legs and get your blood pumping.

