These Common Entertainment Items Are Shockingly Banned On Cruise Ships

Cruises don't just ban any type of weapon — they seem to be pretty opposed to anything that looks or can be used like one as well. So tempting as it would be to fill up that water gun in the tiny ship pool and squirt your friends in line for the buffet, no water guns are allowed. Neither are air pellets, paintballs, or any type of gadget that shoots some sort of projectile. Exceptions to the "no toy weapons" rule tend to be found on Disney Cruise Line vessels, since they happen to be selling lightsabers and plastic pirate swords. Fortunately both are fake, so the other passengers should be safe.

Advertisement

The ban on potential weapons extends to sporting equipment as well, like baseball bats, skateboards, and hockey sticks (in case you're looking to start a movie gang from the 1970s). But it's not just items that can be used to harm — it's anything that might cause chaos on the deck. So they don't want you playing cruise ship street hockey or baseball, and they also don't want passengers chasing kites, small boats, or scooting around on hoverboards — or those ridiculous shoes with wheels in them. And while a cruise might sound like a fun time to launch fireworks and then film them exploding with your drone, you can't bring any of those items onboard either. The idea is to keep things calm, which is not entirely surprising for a giant boat with big crowds and alcohol.

Advertisement