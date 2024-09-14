Explore Sugar-White Beaches And Bright Pastel Buildings In This Picturesque Florida Town

Nearly an hour's drive from Panama City Beach along scenic Highway 30A lies a charming town that appears to have leaped off an architect's drawing board. However, Seaside, Florida, is hardly the latest master-planned community in Walton County on the Florida panhandle. It was established in the early '80s and is the brainchild of Robert Davis. Along with top Miami-based architects and urban planners, he transformed his family's 80-acre property adjacent to the Gulf of Mexico into a coastal oasis. However, Seaside is not a resort town whose lifeline depends on tourists and travel photographers. It benefits from their presence, of course, but it is a home, first and foremost, exactly how its creators engineered it.

Davis' vision blended elements of low-scale, mixed-use development with the simplicity of old-town Florida, and the result is a dynamic yet quaint settlement that supports slow-paced living. One which permits walking and biking within its boundaries, whether to work, the whitewashed post office, amphitheater, sugar-white sand beaches, or the vibrant town square. At the time, it was the first of its kind, and after its success, imitators sprouted all over the Gulf and throughout the country. About 600 documented communities have employed this land-planning format, cementing Seaside as the trailblazer of the New Urbanist Design Movement. Visiting Seaside is one of the timeless things to do in Florida, and you should keep your camera handy. The town is so picture-perfect that it served as the backdrop of Jim Carey's 1998 dramedy, "The Truman Show."

