Explore Sugar-White Beaches And Bright Pastel Buildings In This Picturesque Florida Town
Nearly an hour's drive from Panama City Beach along scenic Highway 30A lies a charming town that appears to have leaped off an architect's drawing board. However, Seaside, Florida, is hardly the latest master-planned community in Walton County on the Florida panhandle. It was established in the early '80s and is the brainchild of Robert Davis. Along with top Miami-based architects and urban planners, he transformed his family's 80-acre property adjacent to the Gulf of Mexico into a coastal oasis. However, Seaside is not a resort town whose lifeline depends on tourists and travel photographers. It benefits from their presence, of course, but it is a home, first and foremost, exactly how its creators engineered it.
Davis' vision blended elements of low-scale, mixed-use development with the simplicity of old-town Florida, and the result is a dynamic yet quaint settlement that supports slow-paced living. One which permits walking and biking within its boundaries, whether to work, the whitewashed post office, amphitheater, sugar-white sand beaches, or the vibrant town square. At the time, it was the first of its kind, and after its success, imitators sprouted all over the Gulf and throughout the country. About 600 documented communities have employed this land-planning format, cementing Seaside as the trailblazer of the New Urbanist Design Movement. Visiting Seaside is one of the timeless things to do in Florida, and you should keep your camera handy. The town is so picture-perfect that it served as the backdrop of Jim Carey's 1998 dramedy, "The Truman Show."
Your weekend trip to Seaside, Florida
Escape to this charming town in Florida to relax and unwind. You won't find it difficult to get into vacation mode, either. It will come effortlessly with pillowy, sugar-white sand at the doorstep of striking, turquoise water on one side, and pastel-colored, Victorian-style cottages on the other. Book a room at Seaside's only boutique hotel, The Court, to inject a bit of luxury into your stay. It offers eight guest rooms overlooking perfectly manicured gardens. You could also live like a local in a privately owned cottage through Homeowner's Collection Vacation Rentals. It offers accommodation options and customizable services for all group sizes.
If you're a beach lover or an architecture aficionado, you'll be pleased with this destination. Take the architect-designed walkways to Seaside Beach to live out your sandy dreams at a fee. Parking is limited, so come early and spend the day swimming, surfing, and engaging in your favorite water sport. But the water isn't the only thing getting the attention. It's common to see impressive sand sculptures on the beach, from sea creatures to mythical beings.
By walking around town, you will be entranced by monuments and white-picketed, wood-frame houses with large porches and windows. Visit the iconic Obe Pavilion Tower, designed by David Coleman. It is a 20-foot pavilion perched on a cliff overlooking the Gulf, which allows foot traffic from the town to the beach. Architect Tony Atkin's Pensacola Pavilion is another structure not to miss. You will love this symmetric, rotunda-styled gazebo with a pelican perched on its crown.
Explore the quaint town
One of the biggest draws of Seaside are the pedestrian-friendly streets, so put on your most comfortable shoes and go for a walk. Your excursion should take you to Downside Seaside. Locals and seasonal residents love this town center, where you will feel the friendliness of Seaside the most. As a creatively planned community, it makes sense for Seaside to have a thriving art scene. The Red Bird Gallery showcases unique artworks, including photographs, paintings, and sculptures from diverse artists.
You also want to visit some of the town's open-air marketplaces — Cabana by The Seaside Style, for instance, sells eco-friendly beauty products. For a quiet day, slip into Sundog Books for titles of all sorts, including those by local authors. You can get lost in your pick's chapters in the cozy reading area upstairs. The only downside is that you might be distracted by Central Square Records, the cutest music store directly above Sundog. Here, you can step into the past and browse music in physical formats, like vinyl, cassettes, and CDs." You might even walk into a show! Head to the Seaside Amphitheatre, a grassy area where you can enjoy the ocean breeze outdoors. If you visit at the right time, you might catch a live show or the Seaside Farmers Market, which runs twice weekly.
Replenish the energy you have lost at the food trailers lining Airstream Row. Splurge at Wild Bill's Beach Dogs; it serves tasty grass-fed beef hotdogs. If that is not your dining style, Bud & Alley's Waterfront Restaurant & Bar might work. For a similar weekend trip, head to this vibrant Florida Island that could pass for a tropical paradise.