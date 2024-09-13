Escape Crowds At This Under-The-Radar Caribbean Island For Your Next Tropical Vacation

You won't find swim-up pool bars and five-star hotels on Hog Island. Casinos? Not in your wildest dreams. Indoor plumbing doesn't even exist on this little slice of paradise. Storytellers the world over routinely throw around words like "pristine" and "idyllic" to describe Caribbean islands, but as much as it may seem an apt description for a tropical setting where gin-clear waters lap gently at white-sand shores, those tourist-laden oases pale in comparison to Hog Island's untouched beauty — at least for the time being.

Located a short hop by water taxi from Woburn Bay on the underrated Caribbean island of Grenada, Hog Island is a diamond in the rough. And we mean that in the most positive way. There's no infrastructure save for a beat-up roadway that snakes from north to south, a remnant of failed attempts to develop the island. Adventurous souls can opt to hike across a ramshackle one-lane bridge that connects Mt. Hartman in St. George's parish to Hog Island, but it's a long and winding ramble, especially on a hot day. To be clear, when we describe Hog Island as being under the radar, we mean it's rustic, undiscovered, and uninhabited. There are a few bathrooms on the island, but there's no plumbing, so again — rustic. That said, if you're looking for a Robinson Crusoe-esque experience with a party on the side, a visit to Hog Island is one of the unique experiences you can only have in the Caribbean.

