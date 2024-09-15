Michigan's Most Underrated Museum Is An Outdoor Paradise With Iconic Great Lake Views

During the late 1800s, Fayette was a thriving industrial town producing over 20,000 tons of iron before falling into economic disrepair before the turn of the century. In the present day, the abandoned village welcomes travelers from across the globe to openly wander its storied streets, which are lined with 20 restored buildings, including the original hotel, company store, and town hall. The grounds are open year-round with free parking and admission. You can also tour the onsite visitors center between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. or book a guided tour of the town from mid-June to August.

Since a ghost town wouldn't be complete without a little mystery, ghost-hunting enthusiasts host after-hours paranormal investigations in late September in the silent, spooky town. To join the next paranormal event, book your spot here for free with a suggested donation. Alternatively, you can bring your own ghost gear anytime to explore alone — if you dare.

If you want to have some good old-fashioned fun with the living, plan your trip during the town's annual Heritage Day. Falling on the second Saturday of August, the yearly free event features period reenactments, food, and live music. If you're visiting in the fall, Fayette's Fall Fest runs annually in early October, featuring hay rides, pumpkin carving, and various Halloween activities.

