Michigan's Most Underrated Museum Is An Outdoor Paradise With Iconic Great Lake Views
When you think of a museum, you might picture rows of ancient artifacts locked in glass cases or crisp white walls lined with framed works of art on display. What you might not picture is a 19th-century ghost town comprised of lovingly preserved buildings and boasting picturesque views of Lake Michigan. In the museum village of Fayette Historic Townsite, this is exactly what you'll see.
Tucked inside Fayette Historic State Park on the Northern Shore of Lake Michigan, the abandoned town combines history and natural beauty, making it an ideal destination if you have a predilection for learning and exploring the outdoors. You may not find any spirits touring the ghostly grounds, but you're sure to be haunted by the eerily gorgeous scenery while strolling the empty streets of the once-bustling lakeside town. For one of the best views of Lake Michigan and an unforgettable journey back in time, pay a visit to this dazzling hidden gem.
Fayette is full of history and mystery
During the late 1800s, Fayette was a thriving industrial town producing over 20,000 tons of iron before falling into economic disrepair before the turn of the century. In the present day, the abandoned village welcomes travelers from across the globe to openly wander its storied streets, which are lined with 20 restored buildings, including the original hotel, company store, and town hall. The grounds are open year-round with free parking and admission. You can also tour the onsite visitors center between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. or book a guided tour of the town from mid-June to August.
Since a ghost town wouldn't be complete without a little mystery, ghost-hunting enthusiasts host after-hours paranormal investigations in late September in the silent, spooky town. To join the next paranormal event, book your spot here for free with a suggested donation. Alternatively, you can bring your own ghost gear anytime to explore alone — if you dare.
If you want to have some good old-fashioned fun with the living, plan your trip during the town's annual Heritage Day. Falling on the second Saturday of August, the yearly free event features period reenactments, food, and live music. If you're visiting in the fall, Fayette's Fall Fest runs annually in early October, featuring hay rides, pumpkin carving, and various Halloween activities.
Haunting lakes and beautiful hikes near Fayette
No matter what time of year you go, Fayette offers incomparable views of one of the Midwest's most stunning lakes. Resting on the edge of Lake Michigan, the town overlooks the quiet blue waters between Sand Bay and Snail Shell Harbor. Its proximity to the water makes it the prime place to take your boat or paddle board for a leisurely ride around the bay or try your luck at reeling in some fish.
With 3.5 miles of trails surrounding the grounds, you can enjoy an awe-inspiring hike around the state park amidst 1,000-year-old cedars and remnants of ancient buildings. Overnight camping is available by picking up a Michigan Recreation Passport here, and is also required for motorized vehicles to enter the park. If you want to keep it simple, you're welcome to pack a picnic and spread out in the grassy areas surrounding the town to take it all in and snap postcard-worthy pictures of the scenery.