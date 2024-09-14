The Mysterious 'Waterfall To Nowhere' Is A Unique 'Lake Superior Gem,' Per Samantha Brown

Despite enthusiast theories of underground tunnels, former Minnesota Department of Natural Resources hydrologist Jeff Green, believed that the missing water from the falls isn't actually missing — it just rejoins somewhere downstream. From 2016 to 2017, researchers from the DNR and the University of Minnesota conducted experiments and took measurements of the water flow between the Brule River and after the cascades. These measurements examined if there was any water loss from the top of the falls to after it went over the edge to see if one of the twin streams actually was dumping aqua somewhere other than the river below. As it turns out, virtually the same amount of water was measured between the two points, suggesting that the mysterious fall-without-an end actually exits into the same river its twin does.

So what about the items that vanished when people played scientist? Calvin Alexander from the University of Minnesota clears up the mystery, attributing the disappearing objects to the mighty power of the Devil's Kettle Waterfalls. The currents below are "capable of disintegrating material and holding it under water until it resurfaces at some point downstream," meaning the objects broke up somewhere in their journey over the cascades or took a long trip down the river.

While science has shed a light on the hydraulic phenomenon at Devil's Kettle Waterfalls, it doesn't deter Brown from musing on fantastical alternatives for fun. Maybe it's an undiscovered portal to another world, or the secret liar for a lake monster? No, science doesn't support these theories, but it's just a bit of fun to think about. Regardless, Judge C.R. Magney State Park — and the Lake Superior gem of Devil's Kettle — is a unique stop whether you're on a scenic road trip in the Midwest, exploring parks along the Canadian border, or looking for a fun getaway.

