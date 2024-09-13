Right By The World-Famous Napa Valley, This California City Is A Serene Base To Avoid Crowds
With hundreds of wineries and picturesque countryside landscapes that transport you from California to Tuscany, it's no secret that Napa Valley is one of the most renowned wine regions in the world. Unfortunately, that means it's also one of the most expensive and is regularly jam-packed with wine aficionados from near and far. In 2023 alone, the iconic vino mecca welcomed a staggering 3.7 million visitors.
While world-famous destinations are famous for a reason, peace and quiet pair well with a glass of crisp white or bold red wine. If you're looking for a more serene escape to sip your cares away, you can travel just 15 miles southeast of the state's most-celebrated wine country to the lesser-known Fairfield. With sprawling sun-kissed vineyards, acres of quiet countryside, locally-owned wineries, and a variety of dining destinations, Napa's next-door neighbor is the perfect locale for your next couples getaway or peaceful weekend retreat.
Fairfield is a wine lover's paradise
Boasting a treasure trove of over a dozen wineries and tasting rooms, you'll find plenty of spots to sit and sip in Fairfield. Top-rated on Tripadvisor is Wooden Valley Winery. Tucked into the heart of Suisun Valley, the family-owned locale has been crafting award-winning wines for over 90 years. Open daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., the winery offers wine tastings starting at $20 per person, pouring everything from sparkling rosés to decadent ports.
To explore more vineyards in the area without getting behind the wheel, you can ride the Hop On & Off Shuttle with Tams Luxury Tours. Available every Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., the shuttle circles nine Suisun Valley wineries, stopping at each for 30 minutes. Tickets can be purchased on their site for $35. If you have a larger group and are able to splurge a little, you can book the Hidden Gem Tour for $840. Stopping at three under-the-radar wineries, the private tour provides more of a luxury experience, including charcuterie packages and drinks at each destination.
Explore the local cuisine and the Jelly Belly Factory
After sipping the day away and working up an appetite, head to downtown Fairfield to find the best local eatery. For a laidback dining experience, Rustwater Kitchen and Taproom serves up classic burgers and sandwiches with a rotating selection of 30 craft beers on tap. If you're craving a taste of Italy to pair with your wine, Three Italian Restaurant offers gourmet Italian cuisine at affordable prices. If you're not quite ready to leave the sprawling vineyard views behind, tucked into the backroads of Suisun Valley on 25 acres of picturesque land is Village 360. The family-owned winery is home to a coffee shop, a tasting room, and The Landing, which serves savory pizzas and delectable tapas Thursday through Sunday nights and breakfast and lunch options daily from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
With plenty of nearby hotels to rest your head, you'll find wallet-friendly accommodations like Fairfield Inn & Suites Fairfield Napa Valley Area, which offers clean, comfortable rooms and continental breakfast. For a little more, you can stay at Tripadvisor's top-rated hotel in Fairfield, the Hilton Garden Inn Fairfield. Featuring spacious rooms and an onsite restaurant, it's also conveniently located near the famed Jelly Belly Factory. For a sweet side trip, take a self-guided tour of the factory and museum any day of the week between 9:15 a.m. and 4 p.m. Adult tickets go for $8 and can be purchased at the Jelly Belly Visitors Center.