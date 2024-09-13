Right By The World-Famous Napa Valley, This California City Is A Serene Base To Avoid Crowds

With hundreds of wineries and picturesque countryside landscapes that transport you from California to Tuscany, it's no secret that Napa Valley is one of the most renowned wine regions in the world. Unfortunately, that means it's also one of the most expensive and is regularly jam-packed with wine aficionados from near and far. In 2023 alone, the iconic vino mecca welcomed a staggering 3.7 million visitors.

While world-famous destinations are famous for a reason, peace and quiet pair well with a glass of crisp white or bold red wine. If you're looking for a more serene escape to sip your cares away, you can travel just 15 miles southeast of the state's most-celebrated wine country to the lesser-known Fairfield. With sprawling sun-kissed vineyards, acres of quiet countryside, locally-owned wineries, and a variety of dining destinations, Napa's next-door neighbor is the perfect locale for your next couples getaway or peaceful weekend retreat.