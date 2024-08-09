The Iconic Wine City In California That Transports You To Tuscany Without A Transatlantic Flight
The Golden State has plenty of Italy look-alikes, including the Amalfi Coast of America. However, if you're craving your own "Under the Tuscan Sun" experience without the transatlantic flight, Napa Valley, California is the next best thing! As America's premier wine destination, Napa is no stranger to European influence. In fact, many of the area's first producers came from prestigious wine regions in Europe, including Germany, Switzerland, and, of course, Italy, and they brought their heritage and traditions with them.
Though it has deep roots from throughout Europe, parts of this wine region resemble Tuscany specifically. You'll find rolling, sundrenched hills, and a Mediterranean climate, both comparable features to the Tuscan region of Central Italy. The wines produced in both Tuscany and Napa are highly sought after by both experts and simple sippers alike. While Tuscany's claim to fame is no doubt Chianti, Napa has its own renown for varietals like cabernet sauvignon.
With over 400 wineries to choose from, many of which have Italian heritage, and delicious Italian restaurants to eat your way through, a suitable nickname for Napa could easily be "Little Italy". Whether you're a lover of nebbiolo or a crisp pinot grigio, you'll find it in these beautiful hills. For those who do decide to seek out a slice of the Old County in America, you'd be hard pressed to do better than Napa Valley.
Italian-inspired Napa Valley wineries
Sift through the hundreds of Napa Valley wineries and you'll find plenty of both Italian-inspired vineyards and those with real-deal Italian heritage — even some with Tuscan roots. For example, the modern grandfather of Napa wine (at least post-Prohibition), Robert Mondavi, was the son of Italian immigrants. While Tuscany might be the best destination in Italy for wine lovers, Napa takes the crown in the U.S.A. Start your pursuit of Italian wine at Castello di Amorosa, modeled after a 14th-century Tuscan castle. Stepping inside this winery will have visions of the Renaissance dancing through your head, and you might feel like a Caravaggio painting has come to life while strolling through the cobbled courtyard or the Great Hall.
If you can't get enough, head for V. Sattui next, another great winery with Genoese roots. Sip wine in the shadow of the Italianate tower and munch on charcuterie. Have more time on your hands? Pop in to VJB Cellars. Started by the Belmonte family, this winery is attached to the family's Italian eatery, La Cucina, and a pizza truck is regularly parked outside for nibbles in between sips of Prosecco, barbera, and nebbiolo.
Italian-inspired things to do in Napa Valley
Continue recreating your dream trip to Italy by swapping out bucket list destinations in Europe for those in Napa. Start by trading the Renaissance daydream of Florence for the equally charming downtown Napa. You'll find boutique shopping, Michelin star restaurants, and tasting rooms that represent some of the best vineyards in the country.
While Euro-trippers flock to the milky blue thermal baths of Saturnia in Italy, you can easily swap this experience for the Calistoga hot springs. A short day trip from the heart of Napa, visitors can choose from full blown resorts to laid back lodges. If you want to keep the Tuscan vibes rolling, pop into the Roman Spa. You'll have three geothermal pools to soak in alongside decadent spa treatments.
For the exercise enthusiast, or those who simply like to cycle, exchange the Chianti Classico bike route for Napa's Silverado Trail. Spanning almost 30 miles from Napa to Calistoga, this is a beautiful way to see the countryside and hop between wineries. Visitors who want to recreate a Eurail trip can climb aboard the Napa Valley Wine Train for an afternoon of sipping vino while the beautiful countryside passes by. You'll cruise along the train tracks as acre upon acre of grapevines drift past outside your window.