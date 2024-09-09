Explore A German Mountain Town Without Leaving The US At This Underrated West Coast Gem

Known as the "village of lights," Leavenworth truly comes alive during the holiday season. Their annual signature festivals begin in the fall with their legendary Oktoberfest, which offers one of the most memorable experiences with lively music, traditional Bavarian dishes, and plenty of beer. In November, Leavenworth shifts into full holiday mode with Christmastown, a festival of lights that runs through December. This magical event features twinkling lights that illuminate the entire village, creating a picturesque setting straight out of a holiday postcard. The festival also includes gift-wrapping stations, gingerbread house-making workshops, and more.

While most places wind down their celebrations after New Years, Leavenworth keeps the festive spirit alive with Winter Karneval, which extends throughout the month of January. This unique celebration offers a variety of activities, including intricate ice carving displays, captivating live entertainment, and a breathtaking fireworks show that lights up the winter sky.

For even more holiday fun, visitors can experience the magic of the Reindeer Farm, where you can meet and feed these gentle creatures, or enjoy a scenic ride through snow-covered landscapes with Leavenworth Sleigh Rides. The holiday cheer doesn't end there — some of Leavenworth's most charming attractions are available year-round. Indulge your sweet tooth at The Gingerbread Factory, explore a world of festive wonders at The Nutcracker Museum, or catch a performance at the Icicle Center for the Arts.

Leavenworth is a hidden gem that makes you feel like you're in Europe, offering a charming escape into a world of Bavarian beauty and culture without ever leaving the U.S. Its rich blend of outdoor adventures, authentic cuisine, and vibrant festivals makes it a year-round destination, but the town truly shines from October to February.