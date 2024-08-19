11 Best Things To Do In California's Iconic Napa Valley If You're Sober

Napa Valley may be California's most famous wine region, but that doesn't mean you should give it a wide berth if you don't drink wine. After all, it is an undeniably beautiful part of California that is worth seeing, packed with mountains and redwood forests. The tourism from the wine industry has also brought in beautiful resorts with all the amenities one would expect, from luxury spas to serene pools and unbeatable elegance. There are outstanding restaurants that are well-known around the world, and various types of entertainment to keep tourists busy have also emerged. Perhaps you just want to see for yourself what Napa Valley is all about, or you may be lucky enough to accompany friends or family on a trip there (after all, wineries have become quite popular for destination weddings). If you get the chance to experience Tuscan magic without boarding a plane, you take it.

Either way, if you're sober (or just taking a break) and plan to visit Napa Valley, there is no shortage of options to keep your days and nights filled. We have visited Napa Valley numerous times and have used my experience to curate what we think are the best things to do in Napa Valley that don't involve drinking. Whether you're outdoorsy and want to go biking alongside vineyards or if your idea of a good time is getting dressed up for a murder mystery dinner, there is something here for you. All you need to do is get there.