11 Best Things To Do In California's Iconic Napa Valley If You're Sober
Napa Valley may be California's most famous wine region, but that doesn't mean you should give it a wide berth if you don't drink wine. After all, it is an undeniably beautiful part of California that is worth seeing, packed with mountains and redwood forests. The tourism from the wine industry has also brought in beautiful resorts with all the amenities one would expect, from luxury spas to serene pools and unbeatable elegance. There are outstanding restaurants that are well-known around the world, and various types of entertainment to keep tourists busy have also emerged. Perhaps you just want to see for yourself what Napa Valley is all about, or you may be lucky enough to accompany friends or family on a trip there (after all, wineries have become quite popular for destination weddings). If you get the chance to experience Tuscan magic without boarding a plane, you take it.
Either way, if you're sober (or just taking a break) and plan to visit Napa Valley, there is no shortage of options to keep your days and nights filled. We have visited Napa Valley numerous times and have used my experience to curate what we think are the best things to do in Napa Valley that don't involve drinking. Whether you're outdoorsy and want to go biking alongside vineyards or if your idea of a good time is getting dressed up for a murder mystery dinner, there is something here for you. All you need to do is get there.
Go on a bike tour
Even if you don't drink wine, there is something picturesque about vineyards that everyone can appreciate. Why not enjoy the vineyards and the landscape on a bike tour? Napa Valley Bike Tours offers tours that include a vineyard visit and wine tasting, but they also provide bike rentals so you can do your own self-guided ride and skip all the wine tastings. The company has two locations in Napa Valley and both offer access to the Napa Valley Vine Trail, a recreational trail that the community is working on that will eventually comprise 47 scenic miles (12.5 miles have been completed as of today).
If you need ideas on other scenic routes to take, Napa Valley Bike Tours provides a handy color-coded map based on difficulty levels with all the major attractions marked. For those who don't want to exert themselves too much but want to see more spots on the route, don't worry; the company also has e-bike rentals that will help riders go faster and further. You don't need to worry about riding and imbibing.
Murder Mystery Train
The Napa Valley Wine Train has a number of onboard experiences available, from scenic journeys to a winery and exquisite afternoon teas. One of the more unique experiences offered doesn't need to involve any wine tasting: the murder mystery dinner. Yes, it's an immersive murder mystery theatre performance, but this experience takes it up a notch. The intrigue takes place in a vintage 1915 Pullman train with a lavish interior. We can all pretend we're Hercule Poirot on the Orient Express for a couple of hours, with or without the mustache and black homburg hat.
The mysterious experience includes a three-course dinner (there is also a welcome toast of sparkling wine, but taking part isn't mandatory) and time to mingle and interrogate the many different characters tangled up in the crime. There are various themes for the murder mystery dinners, from Roaring '20s to a masquerade ball. Dressing up is highly encouraged (obviously), and most guests take this part quite seriously, so don your best outfits and get ready to solve the mystery. One downside is that the murder mystery dinners are not available every night; they are usually only offered on Saturdays and some Fridays. Be sure to book early, as these dinners tend to sell out.
Go bowling
Bowling is a fun way to spend the evening with family or friends, as the 67 million Americans who bowl every year (according to Bowl.com) can attest. There aren't many places to bowl in Napa Valley, but Crush Lounge at The Meritage Resort in Napa has a newly-renovated bowling alley with six lanes and comfortable leather seats that can be reserved for groups. At the time of writing, the bowling costs $18 per person per hour for children aged 2 to 10 and $22 for adults ($25 on weekends).
Crush Lounge is open until midnight every day and offers a big menu of shareable appetizers like nachos and handheld bites (we recommend the mushroom tacos with salsa macha). Although the lounge does have wine and cocktails, they also have mocktails and milkshakes for prospective bowlers searching for sober strikes. An alternative option for bowling in the valley is Napa Bowling Center, which has 32 lanes. Napa Bowling Center is much more affordable, although it doesn't offer the same comfort, service, and food options as Crush Lounge. Either way, there are two options for turkeys, gutterballs, and your best Pete Weber impression.
Get a spa treatment
A little self-care is certainly warranted while you're on vacation, and Napa Valley is the perfect place for some TLC. With so many luxury hotels and resorts in Napa Valley, it isn't surprising to discover several spas in the area offering some much-needed R&R. Many of the spas — like b Spa at Bardessono — also have jacuzzis and steam rooms for guests to use before or after their treatments, and it's easy to spend all day relaxing at one of these spas. Get a massage and a facial, then sweat your stress away in a sauna. Before you know it, half the day has passed, and you feel like an entirely new person.
One of the more unique spas in Napa Valley is Spa Terra, named as such because it is an underground spa located in the estate cave of The Meritage Resort. The spa offers many different treatments, from massages to facials and body treatments. Spa Terra also offers a few treatments specifically designed for men, making it a fabulous relaxation option for couples. If a cave spa isn't your thing (surely a cave spa is everyone's thing?) and you're looking for more fresh air, Milliken Creek Inn offers massages outdoors under a tented cabana. Absolute bliss.
Go on a hot air balloon
The first hot air balloon was launched in 1783, but people continued to be fascinated by this marvelous experience. Soaring above the air in a hot air balloon is always a great way to get a view of the landscape of the place you're visiting, and this charming section of California is no exception. A hot air balloon ride in Napa Valley gives you a bird's eye view of the vineyards, Mount St. Helena, and the Mayacamas mountain range.
The balloon rides in Napa Valley take place first thing in the morning when the winds are calmest and the temperature is lowest, but the experience is worth the pre-sunrise wake-up call (you can always take a nap after). Napa Valley Aloft is one of the companies offering hot air balloon rides locally, typically launching from Yountville. Depending on the wind and weather, they may have to drive further north to the Pope Valley, which tends to have less fog than the rest of the valley. Having the second launch location means that booking with Napa Valley Aloft has a lower risk of weather-related cancellations. The flight itself usually lasts 45 to 60 minutes, but the whole experience lasts over three hours, including watching the crew inflate the balloon and a brilliant breakfast after landing.
Soak in a hot spring
A city of just over 5,000 people, Calistoga is located at the base of Mount St. Helena. A volcanic eruption occurred in the area 3.4 million years ago, and to this day, you can still find geothermal features around Calistoga, including naturally occurring mineral hot springs. Even the area's original inhabitants — the Wappo — believed the volcanic hot springs they discovered centuries ago held healing powers. Different options for hot springs are available in Calistoga, from luxury resorts to more affordable ones. Most of the hot springs in the hotels and resorts are also open to day guests. Put simply, this is one of the most luxurious hot spring destinations going.
At Solage (an Auberge Resorts Collection), there are five geothermal pools to soak in, including an icy cold one for people who enjoy a cold plunge or want to experience the Nordic thermal cycle (a sauna followed by a cold bath). Dr. Wilkinson's Backyard Resort has three mineral pools at different temperatures, from an 85-degree Fahrenheit pool for swimming to an adults-only 104-degree Fahrenheit hot spring bath. Some of the hot spring pools stay open late for guests staying at these resorts; trust us, there's nothing like enjoying a nice hot soak before bed to ensure a good night's sleep.
Go mudbathing
Unsurprisingly, considering its hot springs and the healing properties of the area, mud baths are all the rage in Calistoga. Spas in Calistoga combine the water from the mineral hot springs with volcanic ash from Mount St. Helena (and other secret ingredients of their own). Bathtubs are filled with this mixture for guests to soak in, though the sensation is more like floating on mud. The mud baths are claimed to have healing properties from improving skin conditions and relaxing sore muscles. We can attest to the benefits of this treatment; if you want smooth skin, give the mud bath a try.
There are a number of spas in Calistoga that offer mud baths, including Dr. Wilkinson's Backyard Resort. Dr. Wilkinson's even has individual rooms, so you can bathe in privacy. After getting dirty (and smooth) in the mud, a shower and a mineral bath will be waiting. If the idea of immersing your whole body in a tub of mud sounds a little bit too unorthodox, the mud treatment at Calistoga Motor Lodge and Spa lets you ease into the experience by painting the mud on your skin instead of soaking your whole body.
Take in the art
There are fine wines, fine dining, and fine hotels in Napa Valley, so it's only natural that the area also abounds with fine art. There are several art galleries here and fascinating museums spread throughout the valley. One engaging example is di Rosa Center for Contemporary Art, which highlights artists from the Bay Area. The center opened in 1997 to showcase the personal collection of Rene and Veronica di Rosa and is set on 217 acres in Carneros. It has two art galleries and gorgeous walking trails dotted with outdoor sculptures. Daily guided tours of the collection are also available.
Some of the more popular art galleries in the valley include ÆRENA Galleries & Gardens — which focuses on contemporary art — and Quent Cordair Fine Art Gallery, which displays a collection of romantic realism. However, the art in Napa Valley is not just confined to art galleries and museums, as several wineries are also known to have an excellent art collection. Some of the wineries famous for their art collections that are open to the public include Hess Persson Estates and HALL Wines, and the latter even has an app that will tell you all about the art and architecture at their winery.
Go on a hike
It might seem like it goes without saying, but wine country is often situated in an agricultural area. As such, there are a lot of open spaces and green spaces in Napa Valley, which make it a great destination for exploring the outdoors and enjoying a hike or two. There is plenty of diversity in the landscapes you see on hikes here, from redwood forests to meadows with plenty of natural beauty along the way. The state parks and state forests in Napa Valley offer several trails to choose from, with options for those who just want to go on a short, easy hike and those who want a full day of workout. If you want to get outside, you can find a trail to meet your needs.
Bothe-Napa Valley State Park has a few fabulous hiking trails, with some taking hikers through redwood forests and some meandering along Ritchey Creek. A short, 1.6-mile hike in Las Posadas State Forest will take you to a cascading waterfall called Linda Falls. On the other hand, there's also the Robert Louis Stevenson State Park (named after the famous "Treasure Island" author), a 5,272-acre park with 13 miles of trails, including one that takes you to the top of Mount St. Helena. The Mount St. Helena trail is a challenging route with 5 miles (each way) and a 2,119-feet elevation gain. The choice is yours.
Dine at world-class restaurants
Napa Valley is home to several outstanding restaurants, the kind of establishments that inspire people to travel across the world. There are four Michelin-starred restaurants here, not to mention those in neighboring Sonoma Valley (Singlethread in Sonoma's Healdsburg is named #46 on The World's 50 Best Restaurants list). If you consider yourself a foodie, Napa Valley is your kind of place. Some of the noteworthy eaters in Napa Valley include famed chef Thomas Keller's three restaurants in the quaint town of Yountville, the most famous of which is the iconic The French Laundry.
Of course, not everyone has the budget (or desire) for fine dining. Thankfully, Napa Valley has other great spots that don't involve tasting menus that cost hundreds of dollars. The breakfast sandwiches from The Model Bakery— served with their famous English muffins — are the perfect way to start any morning. For those who prefer sweet pastries and baked goods for breakfast, Thomas Keller's Bouchon Bakery in Yountville has that covered.
Chef Christopher Kostow's Charter Oak is a crowd-pleaser with wood-grilled steaks and one of the best burgers in Napa Valley. Can't decide where to eat? Just wander around Oxbow Public Market and see which of the many food vendors there entice you. There are no bad options.
Go paddleboarding
The undeniable allure of Napa Valley's wineries means that the gorgeous Napa River often gets overlooked. The river is around 55 miles long and flows from Mount St. Helena down to San Pablo Bay. The best part is that anyone can go kayaking and stand-up paddleboarding on the river, and the paddle tour is a tremendous way to see the part of the valley's natural landscape that most visitors don't get to see. Part of the Napa River is also an estuary system, which means there are great birdwatching opportunities around the area.
Napa Valley Paddle offers both guided tours and hourly rentals from Downtown Napa. The company has several guided tours to choose from, but wildlife enthusiasts should check out the Los Carneros tour for the chance to view the waterfowl and migratory birds that pass through the wetlands. For hourly rentals, the company also offers different launch points for easier access to the part of the river that guests want to explore. Other companies offering tours of the Napa River are Napa Native and Enjoy Napa Valley. On Halloween, Enjoy Napa Valley also offers a kayak or gondola ghost tour. Yes, you read that correctly.
Methodology
We have spent considerable time in Napa Valley and the many underrated wine regions of California, and there's only so much wine one can drink in a day. We are always looking for things to do in the area that do not involve drinking during our various trips to the wine country. Fortunately, there is actually quite a bit to do here, including a fantastic range of activities from getting outdoors to fine dining on world-class food.
We have selected the activities on this list based on our experiences. These are what we consider to be some of the most fun and unique things Napa Valley offers beyond fabulous wine tastings. We have found that some of the wineries even offer things for non-drinkers to see and enjoy. From hikes and bike rides during the day to murder mystery dinners, these activities will keep anyone busy all day and night on their trip to Napa Valley, a once-in-a-lifetime destination worth savoring.