Avoid This Majestic California Tree In Redwood National Park Or Face A Fee And Jail Time

Seeing the redwoods of California is a travel bucket list item for many people. These majestic trees are the tallest in the world, but thanks to logging, there aren't all that many old-growth redwood forests around.

If you know where to go, though, you'll be able to find some stands of trees that have lived for hundreds of years and grown to hundreds of feet tall; one such protected space is Redwood National Park, which is so beautiful that it almost has an otherworldly feel to it. But whatever you do, don't go looking for the tallest tree in the park — Hyperion. If you do, you could have to pay a $5,000 fine and spend six months in jail.

Hyperion is indeed astounding. It's 380 feet tall and hundreds of years old. In 2019, it was recognized by Guinness World Records as the world's tallest living tree. However, getting to Hyperion involves bushwhacking through the forest, and the penalties for going to see it were put in place because of the sheer number of people doing damage to the forest with their desire to see this tree.