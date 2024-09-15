Full Of History And Friendly Locals, This Charming City Was Named America's Happiest
Located less than 40 minutes from Santa Fe, New Mexico, White Rock is one of the happiest small towns in America, according to The Travel's 2024 ranking. The publication based its findings on the area's scenic views, low cost of living, and even lower unemployment rates. In fact, in 2022, the U.S. Census Bureau announced the average American had a median household income of $74,580, but Data USA also reported that number was $144,661 for residents of this adorable city the same year. That pairs nicely with a cost of living that is typically more affordable, as to live comfortably in White Rock, the average residential family only needs to make around $75,600 annually.
When it comes to day-to-day life, wealth isn't everything, as small towns are woven together with rich history and tight-knit communities. White Rock's tiny population of nearly 6,000 people is sure to keep traditions that stand the test of time. While many bigger cities are known for their tall skyscrapers and vibrant nightlife scene, this one is known for its various national parks that provide beginner to expert-level hikes and spectacular starry nights. The wholesome culture of the town is sure to bring joy to not only residents' lives, but also tourists who get to witness its magic.
Nature puts the locals of White Rock at ease
While many people know iconic New Mexico destinations, like Albuquerque — one of the best film cities in the U.S. — White Rock's natural wonders will make you feel like you've stepped in front of a green screen, except it's all very real. These little-known national parks in and around the city exude a serene ambiance that sets the tone for people's day-to-day. Bandelier National Monument, for example, is a 33,000-acre area full of canyons that preserve the site of ancestral pueblo villages. The landscape consists of rugged rocky terrain with more than 70 miles of trails to hike. You'll find many cliff dwellings, as well as wooden ladders that lead to different caves, where you can transport yourself back in time to see how people lived from 1150 CE to 1550 CE. The archived narratives that make up these natural rock formations bring life to these remote landmarks, helping visitors feel a deeper connection to their location.
White Rock Overlook Park is a popular trail less than 20 minutes from Bandelier. Once at the top, you might need a second to take in all of its beauty. This hike overlooks the Rio Grande River, and you can see the winding aqua path from a birds-eye view. Tons of visitors on Tripadvisor reviewed this destination as one that is worth the visit and a must-see detour in the area. It's a great place to view its mountainous landscape and be at peace.
The people of White Rock bring joy to each other and those who visit
You can visit a place with breathtaking scenery and small-town charm and still not be happy. Why? Because it's all about community, and people visit this destination for the parks and stay for the people. White Rock is located in Los Alamos County and the Visitor Center's customer service gets rave reviews on reputable sites like TripAdvisor and Google. A shared sentiment amongst visitors is that the local's Southwestern hospitality makes them want to return to the city as soon as they leave.
It is rare to find a chain establishment in this city, which is a good sign that the locals support small businesses, especially because it could be their neighbor who owns it. Places like Pig and Fig Cafe and El Rigoberto's Tacos White Rock have patrons coming back not just for the food, but because, as some say, the staff is the best part. White Rock is a place where you'll go to visit and feel right at home. Plus, if you ever visit and see the locals smiling often, you won't need to question it — you'll simply understand why everyone is so happy here.