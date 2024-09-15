Full Of History And Friendly Locals, This Charming City Was Named America's Happiest

Located less than 40 minutes from Santa Fe, New Mexico, White Rock is one of the happiest small towns in America, according to The Travel's 2024 ranking. The publication based its findings on the area's scenic views, low cost of living, and even lower unemployment rates. In fact, in 2022, the U.S. Census Bureau announced the average American had a median household income of $74,580, but Data USA also reported that number was $144,661 for residents of this adorable city the same year. That pairs nicely with a cost of living that is typically more affordable, as to live comfortably in White Rock, the average residential family only needs to make around $75,600 annually.

When it comes to day-to-day life, wealth isn't everything, as small towns are woven together with rich history and tight-knit communities. White Rock's tiny population of nearly 6,000 people is sure to keep traditions that stand the test of time. While many bigger cities are known for their tall skyscrapers and vibrant nightlife scene, this one is known for its various national parks that provide beginner to expert-level hikes and spectacular starry nights. The wholesome culture of the town is sure to bring joy to not only residents' lives, but also tourists who get to witness its magic.