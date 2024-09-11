This Secret Island In The Zanzibar Archipelago Offers Uncrowded Tropical Perfection

Tucked away just off the northwestern side of mainland Tanzania in the Zanzibar Archipelago, Pemba is home to pristine beaches, lush landscapes, luxury accommodations, and welcoming locals. The little sibling to the larger island of Unguja, Pemba is smaller and less well-known but no less beautiful. Together, these two islands sit about 35 miles from the coast of East Africa. Nestled within the archipelago, you might expect Pemba to be difficult to visit. This isn't the case, and visitors can reach Pemba by flights from Dar es Salaam, Zanzibar, or Arusha to Pemba Airport near Chake Chake. Alternatively, visitors can take a ferry from Zanzibar.

While Unguja is relatively flat, Pemba boasts hills and a more fertile landscape, perfect for exploration and stunning views of the surrounding greenery. Due to its relatively small size, Pemba is often overlooked by travelers and receives fewer visitors than its larger neighbor. However, this relative seclusion adds to the charm of this unspoiled island, making its rich history and culture that much more exciting.

Pemba has no shortage of activities to fill up your time, and its tropical, untouched landscape means that visitors to this secret island can expect an idyllic, exciting, and uncrowded getaway. Pemba is close to the equator, and temperatures average around 80 degrees Fahrenheit throughout the year, so the ideal time to visit depends on your preferred activities. For scuba diving enthusiasts, the best periods are from June to September and January to March, outside the rainy seasons. Prime fishing season, however, runs from mid-July to mid-April. If you choose to visit in July, you might even see the lively Pemba Dance Festival, full of traditional music, dance, food, and costumes, or Mwaka Kogwa, a colorful festival celebrating the Shirazi New Year.

