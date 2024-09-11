Avoid Mardi Gras Crowds At This Haunted City For A Halloween Getaway Just As Festive

New Orleans' Mardi Gras season is infamous, beginning on January 6 and leading up until the day before Ash Wednesday. This time of year is chaotic in the city, culminating with the Mardi Gras celebration which attracts roughly one million people annually. For smaller crowds, check out New Orleans around Halloween. It's a great place to travel in October thanks to its celebration of the spiritual and the supernatural.

You don't have to be named Louis or Lestat to know that New Orleans is a wonderfully spooky city. There's a reason the eternal protagonists of Anne Rice's "Interview with the Vampire" spend a few good centuries of their undead existence in New Orleans, one of the most culturally rich and downright ghostly cities in America, and a place that Rick Steves considers one of the best cities in America for tourism. The area is the home of the Choctaw, Houma, Chitimacha, Biloxi, and other Indigenous people and was colonized by the French and Spanish. It was eventually purchased by the newly-founded American state and became the epicenter of the slave trade in the early 1800s. This rich mix of cultures and influences has left its mark on the city.

Early Indigenous inhabitants and members of the local Black community participated in Mardi Gras with the French, who brought the Catholic tradition with them from Europe when they colonized the city in 1718. The city's Black population, which included both enslaved and free people in the Antebellum era, incorporated African magic rituals and Haitian Vodou into the religious practices of the Catholics, which all contribute to what modern-day residents practice as voodoo. Although it's not the only Southern city with ghost-riddled hotels and haunted homes, the opening of the spirit world in voodoo ceremonies and cemeteries can put you in a spooky mood at Halloween.