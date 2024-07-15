Mysterious Places Around The Globe That Leave More Questions Than Answers

Many travelers set out in search of beauty, visiting destinations such as one of Alaska's iconic national parks or a culture-rich city in Japan. Travel takes you away from the daily grind and helps you forget the stress and strictures of your standard routines. It can leave you refreshed and open up your mind — both invaluable experiences. Travel also allows you to encounter scenarios you previously could only imagine.

Though many sights and sites will make you feel humbled and inspired, others will have you scratching your head. From structures built thousands of years ago to natural phenomena that defy belief, many spots around the globe will leave you with more questions than answers. And, in a day and age when you can easily access information on just about any topic, doesn't that sound like a refreshing predicament to find yourself in?

Pursuing the mysteries of these enigmatic places could have benefits beyond those provided by travel alone. "If we didn't ask questions about what is going on and why, we'd still be at the level of apes," Les Lancaster, Liverpool John Moore University professor emeritus of transpersonal psychology, shared with the British Psychological Society. "Mysteries help us expand our horizons, and give us a greater repertoire for interacting with the world."

