Italy's 'City Of Breath' Has Thermal Springs And Castles Nestled Among Rolling Green Hills

If health reasons are driving you toward Tabiano, you can contact the spa directly for a consultation with a doctor or specialist. After an interview and assessment, they will prescribe inhalation and irrigation treatments for respiratory issues and partial and total sulfur baths for skin issues. The spa also offers treatments for children as young as 2 years old.

Of course, if you don't have any major issues that require medical specialization, you can still enjoy the benefits of the sulfur water, which is used in the thermal pool and for mud treatments. Day passes are available if you just want to enjoy baths, hydromassage jets, and saunas, but you'll also get this benefit if you book an extra treatment like a body scrub, massage, or facial. The water in the spa is still sulfurous, but diluted and not as concentrated as the water used in the ailment-focused therapies.

Many visitors may be coming for the day from the larger spa town of Salsomaggiore Terme, but there's good reason to stay overnight in Tabiano. Whether you're booking a multi-day treatment package or simply prefer the tranquility of staying in a hotel in a tiny spa town, there are many affordable accommodations with rooms starting under €100 per night. Or you could book at Antico Borgo di Tabiano Castello. This rustic castle resort even has two on-site spas, so you can keep the sulfur-induced relaxation going after your day at the baths is done and enjoy luxurious views after your treatment.

