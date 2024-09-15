Italy's 'City Of Breath' Has Thermal Springs And Castles Nestled Among Rolling Green Hills
An hour or two south of Italy's food-and-fashion capital of Milan, a secret spa paradise is waiting among the scenic hills of Emilia-Romagna. Not far from the food-famous cities of Parma (like the cheese) and Modena (like the vinegar), Tabiano Terme is a little village home to mineral-laden waters and a medieval castle. Although you'll love this small Italian spa town for its fresh air and breathtaking verdant vistas, the real reason it claims the nicknames "City of Breath" and "The Breathing Spa" is because the treatments are specifically designed to alleviate respiratory symptoms.
Since the days of Roman baths, Europeans have believed in the healing power of thermal pools and mineral water. Since 1839, Terme di Tabiano has been attracting health-seekers with respiratory problems and skin conditions like eczema and psoriasis. Drawing on the location's ancient geology, the spa harnesses mineral-heavy and highly sulfurous water to treat skin and respiratory system issues with special therapies that take advantage of the sulfur's anti-inflammatory properties. Although the water in Tabiano is naturally cold, it has one the highest concentrations of sulfur (plus calcium and magnesium) of any mineral spring in Europe. With a bit of pampering on the side and sightseeing at a historic castle to boot, here's what you need to know about visiting Tabiano and enjoying the thermal springs.
Visiting the Tabiano Thermal Springs
If health reasons are driving you toward Tabiano, you can contact the spa directly for a consultation with a doctor or specialist. After an interview and assessment, they will prescribe inhalation and irrigation treatments for respiratory issues and partial and total sulfur baths for skin issues. The spa also offers treatments for children as young as 2 years old.
Of course, if you don't have any major issues that require medical specialization, you can still enjoy the benefits of the sulfur water, which is used in the thermal pool and for mud treatments. Day passes are available if you just want to enjoy baths, hydromassage jets, and saunas, but you'll also get this benefit if you book an extra treatment like a body scrub, massage, or facial. The water in the spa is still sulfurous, but diluted and not as concentrated as the water used in the ailment-focused therapies.
Many visitors may be coming for the day from the larger spa town of Salsomaggiore Terme, but there's good reason to stay overnight in Tabiano. Whether you're booking a multi-day treatment package or simply prefer the tranquility of staying in a hotel in a tiny spa town, there are many affordable accommodations with rooms starting under €100 per night. Or you could book at Antico Borgo di Tabiano Castello. This rustic castle resort even has two on-site spas, so you can keep the sulfur-induced relaxation going after your day at the baths is done and enjoy luxurious views after your treatment.
The castle and other things to do around Tabiano
Once your airways have been soothed and your muscles have been soaked into submission, you can take that post-spa glow with you to explore the scenic surroundings of Tabiano. The main attraction is the Castello di Tabiano, which has been owned by the Corazza family for about two centuries but was originally built by nobles in the Middle Ages. If you're not staying at the castle hotel or attending a private event (like a wedding), book a 45-minute guided tour of the grand estate to get a good look at its grandeur with or without aperitivo. The tour schedule varies, but you can check the online calendar for upcoming dates.
After a castle tour, get out and enjoy the Italian countryside. There are many hiking and cycling trails to choose from that can take you along scenic rivers and past ancient ruins, plus mountain bike trails if you are looking for a more challenging route. Expending all that energy will give you good reason to fill up on the local cuisine — and Emilia-Romagna is a very good place to be when you're hungry.
Why not kill two birds with one stone with a tour of the food museums within a half-hour to 50-minute drive of Tabiano? Learn more about the famous cheese at the Parmigiano Reggiano Museum in Soragna, visit a canning factory at the Tomato Museum in Collecchio, or satisfy your cured meat cravings at the Parma Ham Museum in Langhirano. If that sounds like a pizza recipe without the dough, complete the tour with a visit to Pasticceria Gatti to try their famous focaccia and sweetbreads back in Tabiano.