This Italian City Known For Food And Fashion Is The Second Most Walkable In The World

Next time you head to Milan, pack a reusable bag for shopping, a refillable stomach for tasting, and a great pair of walking shoes. In addition to being considered the economic and financial engine of Italy, Milan is in the discussion alongside Paris, New York, and London as the fashion capital of the world, and in this city, walking is in style.

Australian insurance company Compare the Market recently ranked Milan as the second most walkable city on Earth, just behind Munich, Germany. Cities across the globe were ranked based on eight different factors that cover everything from public transport costs to average monthly rainfall. Milan scored high marks across the board to beat out places like Paris, Madrid, and Tokyo. Organizers specifically cited Milan's million kilometers of bike trails and the percentage of the population who live in close proximity to healthcare and educational centers as the two largest reasons for its high ranking.

So, when you're planning your next trip there, there are two things to remember: Late spring is the best time to vacation in Italy, and Milan is the best place to eat pizza and walk it off. Even if your itinerary is bigger than your legs can handle, you won't need to rent a car. The city connects wherever you need to go with a robust public transport system, which visitors can access simply by tapping their bank card. From the Duomo to the back streets of the East Market, Milan has an obscene amount of shopping, arts, and culture all within walking distance.

