This Italian City Known For Food And Fashion Is The Second Most Walkable In The World
Next time you head to Milan, pack a reusable bag for shopping, a refillable stomach for tasting, and a great pair of walking shoes. In addition to being considered the economic and financial engine of Italy, Milan is in the discussion alongside Paris, New York, and London as the fashion capital of the world, and in this city, walking is in style.
Australian insurance company Compare the Market recently ranked Milan as the second most walkable city on Earth, just behind Munich, Germany. Cities across the globe were ranked based on eight different factors that cover everything from public transport costs to average monthly rainfall. Milan scored high marks across the board to beat out places like Paris, Madrid, and Tokyo. Organizers specifically cited Milan's million kilometers of bike trails and the percentage of the population who live in close proximity to healthcare and educational centers as the two largest reasons for its high ranking.
So, when you're planning your next trip there, there are two things to remember: Late spring is the best time to vacation in Italy, and Milan is the best place to eat pizza and walk it off. Even if your itinerary is bigger than your legs can handle, you won't need to rent a car. The city connects wherever you need to go with a robust public transport system, which visitors can access simply by tapping their bank card. From the Duomo to the back streets of the East Market, Milan has an obscene amount of shopping, arts, and culture all within walking distance.
Start walking in Milan's centro storico
Regardless of where you're staying, you can hop on the Milano Metro Network to start off your day in the mix. With trains running from 5:30 a.m. until 12:30 a.m., you can use it all day without ever feeling too far from your home base. Lines M1 and M3 will even drop you off directly underneath the Duomo, whose grand square is a great place to start walking. If shopping, snacking, and sightseeing are your goals, the streets surrounding this landmark will leave your head spinning.
Connected to the square is the Galleria Vittoria Emanuele II – a mall that does double duty as a monument to fashion brands that have shaped culture. Every surrounding street is stacked with scores of stores belonging to the world's most iconic brands, many of which can be found inside the Rinascente Milano department store. From A-Z (or from Apple to Zara), the blocks and blocks of style will make it easy to get your steps in. Second-hand shoppers will love Humana Vintage, a surprisingly affordable selection of high-quality designer clothing.
If you get hungry, tons of gelato and restaurant options are nearby, like the Panzerotti Luini, whose recipes haven't changed since the store opened in 1949. This is just the beginning — all of the action described above can be found in the blocks immediately surrounding the Duomo. There are hundreds of interesting places reachable on foot from here, and you can always hop on the trams if you need to save some energy.
Walk through all of Milan's Zone 1
Milan is divided into nine zones. If the city were a flower, Zone 1 would be the center from which all petals branch out. Starting off near the Duomo will dump you roughly in the center of this area, and from there, you can head off in any direction. Once you learn to identify and avoid the city's costly tourist traps, Milan has few wrong answers. The entirety of central Milan is perfect for walking without a destination in mind.
Amble north to people-watch in the pedestrian-only streets of artistic Brera, or window shop along the iconic Via Monte Napoleone. Head south towards the National Museum of Science and Technology Leonardo Da Vinci and one of the city's largest outdoor markets on Viale Papiniano. Take a breather on the Colonne di San Lorenzo, a low-key Roman landmark halfway between the Duomo and the popular Navigli neighborhood. This square-shaped relic is frequented as a rest stop and gathering place. You'll find people leaning against the thousand-year-old columns to smoke or just hang out on history. Vintage collectors will especially enjoy the nearby street Via Gian Giacomo Mora, which is packed with interesting clothing shops like BIVIO Milano.
Milan's public transport and walkability make it a truly great city to visit, even if your trip to Italy is on an extremely tight budget. Spend your days wandering around until you see an aperitif special that calls to you, and let the city take care of the rest.