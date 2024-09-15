The Unexpected Purpose Of Those Tiny Holes In Plane Windows

After you've done plenty of reading and streaming, there usually comes a point on your flight in which your gaze saunters over to the window, specifically the tiny little hole at the bottom. At first, you try to touch it before realizing it's on the other side and wonder the obvious: Is that hole supposed to be there? Should you not have booked the window seat? It's perfectly normal, and there's no need to alert the stewardess. That hole is actually making the flight a bit safer by helping to regulate the pressure around the windows.

It's known as a bleed hole, and its role is to help ease the pressure on the windows as the plane climbs thousands of feet, especially in the case of an emergency with rapid changes in pressure. The windows are, in essence, one of the weakest spots on the plane's fuselage, but since people obviously would prefer not to be in a windowless steel tube, they're designed to withstand extreme conditions, and that little hole is part of it.