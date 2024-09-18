Italy's Oldest National Park Is A Wild And Ravishing Gem Without The Dolomites Crowds

When it comes to exploring the great outdoors in Italy, the Dolomites usually come to mind. Whether skiing down perfectly groomed slopes, hiking in breathtaking alpine meadows, or exploring picturesque villages, there's something for everyone in this famous mountainous Italian wonderland. However, away from the Dolomites crowds and nestled between the regions of Piedmont and Val d'Aosta at the French border lies a spectacular gem. Gran Paradiso National Park boasts stunningly wild beauty, away from the hustle and bustle of its more popular counterpart.

As Italy's oldest national park, the terrain of Gran Paradiso is rich in beauty and history. Once the game reserve of the Savoy royal family, the area was named a national park in 1922 after the family's very own King Victor Emmanuel III gifted the Italian people his beloved hunting grounds.

Getting to the park is simple, with access to the Piedmont and Aosta sides from Turin Airport or by bus, train, or car. Once you've arrived, Gran Paradiso National Park caters to all interests. For adrenaline junkies keen to scale the 13,323-foot Gran Paradiso peak to holidayers looking to enjoy the fresh mountain air from the comforts of their hotel balcony, the opportunities are endless.