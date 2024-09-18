Italy's Oldest National Park Is A Wild And Ravishing Gem Without The Dolomites Crowds
When it comes to exploring the great outdoors in Italy, the Dolomites usually come to mind. Whether skiing down perfectly groomed slopes, hiking in breathtaking alpine meadows, or exploring picturesque villages, there's something for everyone in this famous mountainous Italian wonderland. However, away from the Dolomites crowds and nestled between the regions of Piedmont and Val d'Aosta at the French border lies a spectacular gem. Gran Paradiso National Park boasts stunningly wild beauty, away from the hustle and bustle of its more popular counterpart.
As Italy's oldest national park, the terrain of Gran Paradiso is rich in beauty and history. Once the game reserve of the Savoy royal family, the area was named a national park in 1922 after the family's very own King Victor Emmanuel III gifted the Italian people his beloved hunting grounds.
Getting to the park is simple, with access to the Piedmont and Aosta sides from Turin Airport or by bus, train, or car. Once you've arrived, Gran Paradiso National Park caters to all interests. For adrenaline junkies keen to scale the 13,323-foot Gran Paradiso peak to holidayers looking to enjoy the fresh mountain air from the comforts of their hotel balcony, the opportunities are endless.
Get up close with native flora and fauna
While exploring Gran Paradiso National Park, visitors are treated to a fabulous diversity of flora and fauna. The park's star resident and emblem — the Alpine Ibex — was threatened with extinction during the 19th century. However, according to the International Conservation Union for Conservation of Nature, valiant conservation efforts have brought the park's ibex population back to over 4,000. Enthusiasts of these famed long-horned wild goats can embark on the 25-mile-long Alpine Ibex Trail, offering meadow-to-mountain views along with ibex, marmot, and golden eagle sightings.
Botany aficionados won't want to miss the Paradisia Alpine Botanic Garden in Valnontey. Perched between mountain peaks at an altitude of 5,557 feet, this lofty garden features over 1,000 species of native and international alpine plants. For those hoping to catch the garden in full bloom, visit from mid-June to mid-July for a sea of blossoms amidst the dreamy mountain backdrop. The garden is open to visitors from June to September with a €3 entrance fee.
The hiking trails of Gran Paradiso National Park
Given that the park has over 300 miles of trails, what better way to explore Gran Paradiso National Park than on foot? Experienced hikers looking to immerse themselves in the rugged and diverse landscape should opt for the Gran Paradiso Circuit. This 4-day hut-to-hut excursion leads trekkers past snow-capped mountains, powerful waterfalls, and through lush alpine meadows, with epic views of glaciers and the awe-inspiring Mont Blanc along the way. Families with children will enjoy the Valnontey River Trail. This 1.3-mile trek hugs the winding Valnontey River, and the well-maintained, flat path provides jaw-dropping alpine views juxtaposed with the quaint Italian farmhouses that populate the area.
Summer is the ideal time to hike in the park, with May through September bringing pleasant weather and snow-free trails. Peak season is August (when most Europeans are on holiday), so it's best to book accommodation and excursions in advance so you don't miss out. The high elevation may be an adjustment for some; be sure you're informed on how to stop altitude sickness on a hike so everyone has a good time. The rugged and varied terrain also requires different equipment than the typical Italian getaway, so don't forget to pack these essential items for hiking on vacation to make your visit to Grand Paradiso National Park unforgettable.