Visit This Breathtaking Italian Destination To Hike Europe's Largest High-Alpine Meadow

The Dolomite mountain range's Alpe di Siusi might just be the most idyllic meadowland in all of Europe. Its rolling pastures, vineyards, and farmlands exude the essence of bucolic bounty, dotted with quaint villages and crisscrossed by gentle trails that invite you to wander for miles, with stops at the occasional rustic hut or rifugio, to sample Tyrolean cuisine (bacon dumplings? Yes please!). What makes this vast, wildflower-strewn high-alpine meadow (Europe's largest) so exceptionally stunning is the dramatic backdrop of the Dolomites, whose steep, rocky spires rise up with so much dramatic energy and grace that your spirits can't help but soar skyward with them.

Advertisement

Although the Alpe di Siusi Nature Preserve itself is in the Italian Alps, just a couple of hours from the Lake Como alternative Lake Molveno, it's best reached by flying into Innsbruck, Austria. This UNESCO World Heritage Site is multicultural, and you'll see the meadow referred to as Alpe di Siusi (Italian) and Seiser Alm (German) interchangeably, just as you'll encounter both influences in the local culture and, most deliciously, on your plate. In this region, you can endlessly debate whether you're hiking to eat or eating to hike.