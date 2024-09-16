The Second Best Rated Beach In Europe Is A Secret Greek Paradise With Enchanting Waters
Hidden away from the crowds of Santorini and Mykonos sits a glittering jewel with aquamarine waters and pristine white sand sprinkled with pebbles. Voutoumi Beach, a secluded Mediterranean paradise, is located on the charming Ionian island of Antipaxos. The younger sibling of Paxos, a perfect European island for a relaxing vacation, Antipaxos is making waves not just for its equally laid-back atmosphere but also for being home to one of the best beaches in Europe (and the world).
Voutoumi Beach took fifth in the World's 50 Best Beaches list for 2024, and second in Europe behind only Cala Mariolu in Italy. The list is cultivated by an army of beach-loving travelers, including team members from the World's 50 Beaches, judges, and the brand's Beach Ambassadors. Beaches are evaluated on landscape, wildlife encounters, tranquility and background noise, crowds, and ease of entry to the sea. With these in mind, let's dive into why Voutoumi Beach should be at the top of your Greek island travel bucket list.
This top-rated beach is only accessible by boat
The postcard-perfect landscape of Voutoumi Beach cements its spot as one of the world's top-rated beaches. Chalk-white cliffs and lush Cypress trees surround the sandy cove while light dances across the crystal-clear turquoise waters. Best of all, Voutoumi is accessible by boat only, contributing to its secluded and peaceful atmosphere.
From the popular nearby island of Corfu (home to some of Greece's most gorgeous, secluded beaches), visitors can embark on a boat tour to uncover the remote beauty of the Mediterranean. Ionian Cruises offers full-day tours, exploring the rugged coastlines and epic sea caves along the shores of Paxos and Antipaxos, including a stop at Voutoumi Beach. Cruises depart from the Port of Corfu, and the tickets cost €55 for adults and €32 for children (with coach transfer).
If you're not keen on a jam-packed day of sightseeing, hop on the water taxi departing from the Port of Giaos (on Paxos) and spend the day basking in tranquility under the Mediterranean sun on Voutoumi's pebbled shores. Round-trip tickets cost €25 and can be purchased on-site. The first water taxi departure is at 10:00 a.m., and boats return to Giaos between 2:30 p.m. and 4:00 p.m., allowing ample time for relaxation.
Uncrowded shoreline with modern amenities
Although Voutoumi's isolated location keeps the bigger crowds at bay, those who venture here will find some modern amenities. Nestled into the hillside overlooking the coast sit two taverns — Bella Vista Bar Restaurant and the Beach Bar and Restaurant Voutoumi. Enjoy crispy calamari with an ice-cold stein of Mythos, or tuck into steaming plates of saganaki (pan-fried Greek cheese) and fresh-caught red snapper over a glass of chilled white wine. Experience dining al fresco under the taverns' pergolas while sampling local dishes perfectly complemented by stellar ocean views.
If you're not looking to return from your island getaway bronzed to perfection like a Greek god or goddess, the Beach Bar and Restaurant Voutoumi also rents umbrellas and sunbeds to patrons for around €10. Kick back and relax in the shade with a summer read between snorkeling in the Caribbean blue water to fully enjoy your experience at one of the world's most renowned beaches. It doesn't get much better than this.