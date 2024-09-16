The Second Best Rated Beach In Europe Is A Secret Greek Paradise With Enchanting Waters

Hidden away from the crowds of Santorini and Mykonos sits a glittering jewel with aquamarine waters and pristine white sand sprinkled with pebbles. Voutoumi Beach, a secluded Mediterranean paradise, is located on the charming Ionian island of Antipaxos. The younger sibling of Paxos, a perfect European island for a relaxing vacation, Antipaxos is making waves not just for its equally laid-back atmosphere but also for being home to one of the best beaches in Europe (and the world).

Voutoumi Beach took fifth in the World's 50 Best Beaches list for 2024, and second in Europe behind only Cala Mariolu in Italy. The list is cultivated by an army of beach-loving travelers, including team members from the World's 50 Beaches, judges, and the brand's Beach Ambassadors. Beaches are evaluated on landscape, wildlife encounters, tranquility and background noise, crowds, and ease of entry to the sea. With these in mind, let's dive into why Voutoumi Beach should be at the top of your Greek island travel bucket list.