This Bahamian City Is A More Dangerous Vacation Destination Than You Might Think

The following article contains mentions of sexual assault.

Nassau, located on New Providence Island in The Bahamas, is a top tourist destination in the Caribbean. The city offers lavish accommodations, such as the five-star Baha Mar and the Goldwynn Resort & Residences. And of course, Nassau is only minutes away from Paradise Island, where visitors will find the Atlantis resort. However, the city is not as idyllic as it seems. In late January 2024, the U.S. Department of State (DOS) announced a Level 2 travel advisory for The Bahamas, focusing on Nassau on New Providence Island, and Freeport on Grand Bahama Island.

The advisory came two days after the U.S. Embassy in The Bahamas posted a security alert on Jan. 24, revealing that there had already been 18 murders in the city in 2024. Both the U.S. Embassy and DOS noted the murders were related to a rise in gang violence in The Bahamas, primarily impacting locals.

The DOS specifically mentioned visitors to be wary of "Over the Hill," an area south of Shirley Street near downtown Nassau. But what exactly is a Level 2 travel advisory? It does not prohibit tourists from visiting The Bahamas, but encourages travelers to "exercise increased caution" if they choose to visit anyway. There are four levels of travel advisory, ranging from "Level 1: Exercise Normal Precautions" to "Level 4: Do Not Travel."

