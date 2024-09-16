This Bahamian City Is A More Dangerous Vacation Destination Than You Might Think
The following article contains mentions of sexual assault.
Nassau, located on New Providence Island in The Bahamas, is a top tourist destination in the Caribbean. The city offers lavish accommodations, such as the five-star Baha Mar and the Goldwynn Resort & Residences. And of course, Nassau is only minutes away from Paradise Island, where visitors will find the Atlantis resort. However, the city is not as idyllic as it seems. In late January 2024, the U.S. Department of State (DOS) announced a Level 2 travel advisory for The Bahamas, focusing on Nassau on New Providence Island, and Freeport on Grand Bahama Island.
The advisory came two days after the U.S. Embassy in The Bahamas posted a security alert on Jan. 24, revealing that there had already been 18 murders in the city in 2024. Both the U.S. Embassy and DOS noted the murders were related to a rise in gang violence in The Bahamas, primarily impacting locals.
The DOS specifically mentioned visitors to be wary of "Over the Hill," an area south of Shirley Street near downtown Nassau. But what exactly is a Level 2 travel advisory? It does not prohibit tourists from visiting The Bahamas, but encourages travelers to "exercise increased caution" if they choose to visit anyway. There are four levels of travel advisory, ranging from "Level 1: Exercise Normal Precautions" to "Level 4: Do Not Travel."
Crimes against tourists in The Bahamas
There are several reasons why Nassau is considered to be one of the most dangerous places in the Caribbean. In its travel advisory, in addition to the rash of homicides, the DOS mentions armed robberies, burglaries, and, disturbingly, sexual assaults. Multiple tourists in The Bahamas reported they were sexually assaulted in 2024.
Between July 2014 and Jan. 2, 2016, five people from the United States were sexually assaulted in Nassau by jet ski providers. The U.S. government does not even allow its employees to rent jet skis on New Providence and Paradise islands. The DOS advisory also warns travelers booking water tours or renting boats and jet skis that some watercraft are shoddily maintained. Multiple injuries involving jet skis were reported over the summer of 2024, and at least one American tourist was injured.
A local man, 25-year-old Dishon Russell, was killed in Coral Beach waters when his jet ski was overturned by a wave off of Grand Bahama Island. Sexual assaults have been reported on and around Paradise Island as well. In January 2024, a 30-year-old Mexican tourist and an 81-year-old Canadian tourist were reportedly sexually assaulted in separate incidents on Paradise Island. The island can be accessed via a bridge from Nassau. Philip E. Davis, the Prime Minister of the Bahamas, noted (via NPR) that many popular tourist destinations share the Level 2 travel advisory.
If you or anyone you know has been a victim of sexual assault, help is available. Visit the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network website or contact RAINN's National Helpline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).
Safety tips for your next trip to Nassau
If you are planning a vacation for Nassau and The Bahamas, register with the DOS' Smart Traveler Enrollment Program (STEP) to receive alerts and help officials locate you in an emergency. Travel Expert Ragan Stone of Ragan Stone Travel noted in an interview with AFAR that Level 2 travel advisories are not uncommon. However, she recommended that travelers ask the resort about the security they provide before traveling and to remain on the resort grounds during the trip. Stone told AFAR, "Both Atlantis and Baha Mar have quite a bit of security and gated access. As a traveler, you can still go to Nassau and feel comfortable, but with the knowledge that you don't need to explore outside the grounds." The DOS travel advisory said travelers should be vigilant when staying at rental properties without security teams.
If you do go beyond the walls of your resort, make sure you have a buddy with you and refrain from staying out when the sun goes down. The DOS said robbery victims should cooperate with the assailants. If a stranger offers you a ride, turn them down, and do not open the door for strangers. Keep in mind that humans are not the only danger found in Nassau.
In late 2023, an American tourist in Nassau was attacked by a shark while paddleboarding and died from her injuries. While in the water, stay near the shore, never swim alone, and refrain from swimming when it's dark or twilight to prevent becoming shark prey. You can still have an amazing trip to Nassau if you take safety precautions into consideration. Looking for more tips? Check out the best travel hacks you need to know for a vacation to the Bahamas.