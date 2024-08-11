The Best Travel Hacks You Need To Know For A Vacation To The Bahamas

For any lover of tropical islands, the Bahamas might seem like a dream come to life. Unraveling across hundreds of miles of the Atlantic Ocean, from near the coast of Florida down to an area near Cuba and Puerto Rico, the islands are a huge draw for vacationers of all sorts. They attract couples looking for the perfect venue for their destination wedding, cruisers that enjoy sailing the high seas, water sports enthusiasts, and sun worshippers. And yet, the Bahamas is so varied.

Advertisement

The nation, which was a British colony that gained independence in 1973, has more than 700 cays and islands sprinkled across thousands of square miles of the Atlantic. However, only 16 of them are considered main islands, spots that are developed enough to welcome tourists. Nassau is the capital, but it's not on the biggest island. Most islands are relatively flat, and there are no rivers, but plenty of lakes. Getting your trip right — from where to visit, when to go, and more — are all tricky choices, but with these hacks, arranging your Bahamas vacation will become a whole lot easier.