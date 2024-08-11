The Best Travel Hacks You Need To Know For A Vacation To The Bahamas
For any lover of tropical islands, the Bahamas might seem like a dream come to life. Unraveling across hundreds of miles of the Atlantic Ocean, from near the coast of Florida down to an area near Cuba and Puerto Rico, the islands are a huge draw for vacationers of all sorts. They attract couples looking for the perfect venue for their destination wedding, cruisers that enjoy sailing the high seas, water sports enthusiasts, and sun worshippers. And yet, the Bahamas is so varied.
The nation, which was a British colony that gained independence in 1973, has more than 700 cays and islands sprinkled across thousands of square miles of the Atlantic. However, only 16 of them are considered main islands, spots that are developed enough to welcome tourists. Nassau is the capital, but it's not on the biggest island. Most islands are relatively flat, and there are no rivers, but plenty of lakes. Getting your trip right — from where to visit, when to go, and more — are all tricky choices, but with these hacks, arranging your Bahamas vacation will become a whole lot easier.
Don't visit June through November
Anyone that lives in the southeast of the United States, or has traveled frequently to the Caribbean, will be all too familiar with the term hurricane season. Referring to an annual weather pattern, it occurs in the Atlantic from June through November each year. It happens as a result of warmer water temperatures and climactic weather episodes off the west coast of Africa that make their way across the ocean.
The Bahamas, like many islands in the Caribbean, sit in the hurricane belt and are prone to the effects of these strong winds that cause flooding and destruction. For the best weather during your vacation in the Bahamas, don't book a trip there from June through November. That said, if you want to travel during this low-season window but don't want to visit a Caribbean island that is outside the hurricane zone, you can snag cheaper hotel rates in the Bahamas. Just be sure to bring an umbrella!
Fly, don't cruise
For many travelers, their experience of visiting the islands of the Bahamas has been via a cruise. The country has a number of ports where ships dock, from those well-established like Nassau to lesser-known spots such as Compass Cay. And, some of the big names in the industry — think MSC, Celebrity, Carnival, Royal Caribbean, and more — have ships that regularly call on the islands. But stopping on the Bahamas as a part of a cruise only allows tourists to get a perfunctory taste of the islands.
To truly immerse yourself in the best things to do in the Bahamas, you need to spend days and nights there, and make the Bahamas the destination, not just a stopping point. So fly there, which is easy. The islands have 20 international airports among them, and you can even get ferries to the Bahamas from Florida. Spend some time on the islands and you'll experience the sensation of sunrises and sunsets, swims in the early morning and as dusk falls, and the varied sights, sounds, and rhythm of life in the Bahamas.
Visit other places beyond Nassau
The pulsing heart of the Bahamas is Nassau, the capital city of the islands and the launching point for trips to the resort hub of Paradise Island. Even though the nation has hundreds of islands, its population is only a little more than 400,000 people. More than half of them live in Nassau, which shows its importance, not only as the country's commercial hub but also as a center of activity. The city is home to the Lynden Pindling International Airport, the main airport for the Bahamas, and the fourth-busiest airport in the entire Caribbean region.
Given that, it's hard to visit the Bahamas and not spend some time in Nassau, but that doesn't mean it should be the sole focus of your trip. One thing to realize about the Bahamas is that all islands are not the same. Andros, for instance, is the largest island in the Bahamas, but it's largely undeveloped, with large expanses of greenery and plenty of blue swimming holes. Inagua sits at the south of the country and is where to experience fabulous birding. You might well spot one of the island's 80,000 flamingoes. And, boaters might be drawn to the Abacos, split into various cays. You might even find the ideal underrated island that's perfect for a beach vacation.
Cover up against the Bahamian sun
If there's one aspect of a trip to the Bahamas that is pretty much a constant, it's the sun — strong sun. The UV index in the Bahamas is 10 or higher for seven months of the year, a level that means you can burn pretty quickly if you don't take precautions. So don't even think of leaving your sunblock at home, and if you intend to go for a swim in the sea, get one that doesn't damage the reefs — lotions without octinoxate and oxybenzone are good.
To lessen your chances of getting burned, and heat stroke, minimize your time in the sun during peak hours — seek shade, wear a broad-brimmed hat, don sunglasses that offer good eye coverage, and put on clothing that covers you up. Try to stay out of the sun when it's at its peak power, around 11 a.m.-3 p.m. And, don't assume a cloudy sky will save you, as UV rays are able to cut through cloud cover. Hydration is also key in the battle against feeling knocked out by the sun, but hydration doesn't mean alcohol, it means water-based drinks.
Consider what you want to do in the Bahamas
Invariably, you'll want to spend a good chunk of your Bahamas vacation in or by the water, but that can mean many things. It could entail snorkeling, or boarding a boat to take an excursion for some deep-sea fishing, or it could even mean sliding into the shallows to swim with pigs. Yes, that really is a thing in the Bahamas. You should decide ahead of time which one is most important to you, and that might then shape the finer points of your trip.
For instance, if you want to swim with pigs, then this mainly takes place on Big Major Cay, in the Exumas chain of islands. Want to get to know more about the last lighthouse in the world whose light shines as a result of burning kerosene? Then you'll need to visit the Abacos to see Elbow Reef Lighthouse. Fly fishermen will be drawn to the network of channels, mangroves, and sandy flats in Andros. And, if your idea of paradise is a giant resort with a large water park, then Atlantis, on the appropriately named Paradise Island, fits the bill. Find your delight and the rest of the details will be easier to pin down.
Prepare for shorter shopping hours
In the U.S., many of us have gotten used to the luxury of stores being open from early in the morning to late in the evening. We know that if we run out of milk or eggs, for instance, before breakfast, we can find somewhere close by where they are available. Similarly, if we have a late-night craving for some popcorn or ice cream, a supermarket or grocery store will be open and at hand. But in the Bahamas, shops aren't open all hours of the day and night, and on the quieter islands, their hours might be even shorter.
In Nassau, the commercial heart of all the islands, shops in malls might open on all seven days, with weekend hours extending a little longer to accommodate higher foot traffic. Elsewhere, though, the retail hours might be a little more restricted. The Chic Store, which bills itself as the oldest store on Bimini and sells beachy clothing and various other tchotchkes, closes on Tuesdays and Sundays. The bottom line is that there is no uniform set of opening hours, and visitors should check ahead of time before venturing to a store.
Take boat trips across the islands
The sea is one of the most appealing parts of a visit to the Bahamas, and once you arrive at the islands, you'll see why. Because the nation has so many islands, the water seems to spread in all directions and is a gorgeous, clear turquoise shade, inviting travelers to just jump in. You'll definitely want to do that at some point, but you also might want to explore different parts of the sea here, most easily done via a boat trip.
There are plenty of companies offering boat trips around the islands. Bahamas Boat Tours, for instance, offers a number of packages, including excursions that take travelers out on reefs and to go fishing. You will need to pack clothing ahead of time that will help you feel comfortable on a boat trip — a rash vest and swimming outfits for getting into the water, loose cotton clothing to cover your skin when you're on the boat, a hat with a strap that won't fly off in the wind when you're onboard, and so on. If you are prone to getting seasick, don't forget to bring your medicine.
Dress for cool nights
While the islands are certainly a tropical destination, and one that conjures up images of scorching days next to a white sand beach with a cooling drink quite possibly at hand, the nights can feel a little crisp. The daytimes on the islands, which start about level with Palm Beach in Florida, and then unspool in a southeasterly direction, tend to hover around the high 70s to mid/high 80s all year round, so sunlight hours are reliably warm.
But once the sun sets, the mercury can dip into the lower 70s, and added to the breezes by the coast, that can actually feel a little chilly. This might still seem warm, but once your body acclimatizes to the hot days, nights that are noticeably cooler, even if the temperature is still in the low 70s, can feel like they have a little bite. These crisp nights are more consistent in the winter, a time of the year that is not immune to frigid temperatures — Freeport experienced 39 degrees Fahrenheit in January 1977.
Use the local currency
The Bahamian currency is tied to the U.S. dollar at the rate of one-to-one. This means that one U.S. dollar will convert to one Bahamian dollar. This might suggest that they are interchangeable, but strictly speaking, they are not. Some businesses, especially those used to dealing with tourists on a regular basis, will take U.S. dollars for payment of goods or services. But there is a good chance you will get change in local currency, which certainly won't be any use when you get back to the States.
In that way, it's better to just deal in Bahamian dollars from the get-go, especially at smaller enterprises in more remote parts of the country that only accept the local currency. Getting cash from an ATM machine or bank is relatively straightforward in major tourist hubs, but on more remote islands and locations in the Bahamas, you'll need to be strategic and plan ahead to bring money with you.
Skip the car rental
As is clear by now, there is great variety among the islands of the Bahamas. If you are the type of traveler that likes to get out and explore, to see the destination beyond the confines of your resort, then you might consider renting a car. Depending on which island you visit, that might make sense; but for some islands, renting a car is totally unnecessary. Even if you base yourself on Nassau, the main tourism center, having a car might be superfluous.
There is a good choice of other transportation options — buses, shuttles, taxis, and even bicycles. If you do want to explore New Providence Island a little — it's only 21 miles from west to east and 7 miles wide — then think about a scooter. It will be cheaper than a car and certainly more fun to ride. The other thing about driving here that might put some visitors off the option is that you will need an international driving license, and, wait for it, you'll have to contend with driving on the left!
Try Bahamian dishes
Visitors will find international chains in the Bahamas — Nassau has all the usual suspects, including Wendy's, Starbucks, McDonalds, Dunkin' Donuts, and more — but to stick to them does the regional cuisine a huge disservice. Plus, isn't the whole point of traveling to learn a little about a destination, not just physically but also culturally and gastronomically?
The Bahamas is full of delicious places to eat where you can sample the rich variety of local food. Conch is a central dish in the pantheon of Bahamian cuisine, where the meat of the beautiful conch shells is prepared in a range of ways (breaded or served fresh in a salad are a couple of options). Other popular dishes revolve around, not surprisingly, riches of the sea, such as lobster, crab, and fish. And, the dessert guava duff is not to be missed, where guava is served inside pastry and accompanied by a sweet, alcohol-tinged custard.
Plan your trip around a festival or event
During the year, we might make a day out of a special event that's going on in our hometown, like a food festival, fireworks display, or parade. Follow that same logic and pick a time of year to visit the Bahamas when a festival is happening. It will help you narrow down dates, and even better, you'll know that it will be a fun time at the destination. There are plenty of happenings throughout the year, so you won't be tied to one season.
In the cooler months, where the conditions are dry and sunny, there are boating events like the Staniel Cay Cruising Regatta. In the summer, Nassau and Paradise Island come alive with a wine and food festival. And for some colorful action on Andros, consider visiting during October's Coppice Festival, when costumed revelers swarm the streets. One thing about traveling during a festival is that you might need to arrange this well in advance to secure accommodation — these are times that draw people, so lodging might be in short supply.
Stay at an Airbnb for a local experience
On the subject of lodging, choosing where to stay is a key part of the vacation. Finding good accommodation can make a trip, while a bad property can sow sour memories. As you prepare for your trip, you need to ask yourself one important question. Do you want to reserve a room in a large, international chain hotel, maybe that's on the beach, or opt for a more local experience, perhaps at a locally run inn or at an Airbnb on a small island?
There are plenty of global hotel brands represented in the Bahamas, from Four Seasons to Hyatt to Hilton to Sheraton, and a stay at one of these is unlikely to present any great surprises or lasting sense of connection to the location. A small hotel run by locals, or one that's off the beaten path, will certainly create a stronger link to the Bahamas. To feel like you are living on the island — albeit as a temporary resident — rather than just a guest, book an Airbnb. It could be a house in the Exumas or an apartment in Andros, but it will feel more like a home than a hotel room will. You'll shop for yourself, be responsible for your own transportation, and seamlessly slide into island life.
Bring your own snorkel gear
To go to the Bahamas and not swim in the sea would be almost a criminal act. After all, the water is gorgeous — we know from personal experience — and there are plenty of popular snorkeling spots around the islands. To truly enjoy a snorkel excursion, you should pack your own gear. We're not recommending the full set, so leave the fins at home, but at the very least, bring your own mask and snorkel. You'll be used to them, comfortable with the fit, the length of the snorkel tube, the mask's ability to keep water out, and you'll be accustomed to the way the sea looks through the lens.
This is important because snorkeling won't be as impressive, or enjoyable, if you have to constantly deal with a mask that's foggy or that doesn't suit the contours of your face. Sure, you can find places to rent gear, but it might not be available everywhere. Having your own gear will allow you to snorkel in places that are remote — the kinds of places we're all dreaming about diving in.
Chill, but not too much
The Bahamas is mostly a relaxed, safe country. The U.S. Department of State places the islands on a Level 2 advisory, which means visitors should be cautious when traveling there. It states that most crimes are on the islands of New Providence (where Nassau is) and Grand Bahama (home to Freeport). In the Nassau area, the crime is generally in a neighborhood called Over the Hill, a place where gangs operate and where tourists won't usually go since there isn't anything of interest there — we've been there and have no reason to go back. And while there are occasional muggings and thefts in tourist areas, they are the exception, not the norm.
As a poster on Reddit put it in early 2024, "In Nassau now, have been here almost a week already. It's not a problem unless you're looking for trouble ... Outside of Nassau, especially on these smaller islands/settlements, it's extremely safe. Just spent a day at Spanish Wells, and I felt way more safe there than my own home in the US. People leave their stuff on their golf carts and swim like hundreds of feet away, no one touches your stuff."