One Of The Only Beaches In America Consistently Voted As A World Best Is This Pristine Gem
The Hawaiian islands are known to have some of the most beautiful beaches in the world. Among them, one continues to consistently be regarded among the world's top beaches: Lanikai Beach. Located on the windward coast of the always amazing and action-packed Oahu, about 17 miles northeast of Waikiki, this destination is sure to take your breath away. With its powdery white sands, crystal-clear turquoise waters, and lush surroundings, Lanikai stands out for its natural beauty.
There is a common misconception that Lanikai means "heavenly ocean" in Hawaiian; however, the word "Lanikai" was invented by a residential developer named Charles Frazier in the 1920's, despite the area originally being known as Kaʻōhao natives. "Heavenly ocean" in Hawaiian is actually called "Kailani," but Lanikai beach still lives up to the ideal. Stretching for a half-mile, this beach offers visitors a serene escape from the hustle and bustle of everyday life. Its warm, inviting waters are perfect for swimming, snorkeling, and kayaking, among other activities.
What sets Lanikai apart from other beaches is not just its beauty but its serene and tranquil atmosphere. Unlike more crowded tourist spots, Lanikai remains relatively uncrowded, providing a peaceful retreat for those lucky enough to discover it.
Why Lanikai is consistently voted among the best
Lanikai Beach's inclusion in numerous "world's best beaches" lists is no coincidence. Its pristine environment, combined with the idyllic Hawaiian climate, makes it a dream destination year-round. In the summer months, the average temperatures reach a high of 83°F and a low of 76°F. While the winter months reach a high of 79°F and a low 68°F, making it a prime travel destination regardless of the season.
Beyond its natural beauty, what truly makes Lanikai special is its preservation. Unlike many other world-famous beaches, Lanikai has maintained an unspoiled charm. There are no high-rise hotels or commercial developments in sight, just residential homes that blend seamlessly into the landscape. This lack of commercialization has helped Lanikai retain its natural allure, making it a favorite for those seeking an authentic Hawaiian experience.
One of the most magnificent things one can witness when visiting Lanikai Beach is the sunsets. As the sky turns different shades of gold, pink, and purple, and the ocean mirrors it, there is a calmness in the air. And right after the sun sets, it makes the perfect place for stargazing, due to minimal light pollution.
Planning your visit to Lanikai beach
While Lanikai Beach is a must-visit for anyone traveling to Oahu, it's important to plan ahead. Parking can be challenging due to its residential location, so travelers should arrive early and pay attention to signs, and the best time to visit is during the weekdays when it's less crowded. If you can't find parking, Kailua Beach Park is about a mile away. Another alternative is to take public transport, rent a bike, or kayak and enjoy the scenery. There are no facilities or lifeguards on duty, so visitors should come prepared with everything they need for a day at the beach.
From swimming and snorkeling, to kayaking and paddle boarding, there are many activities to enjoy; however, travelers must bring their own gear or rent them somewhere else because there are no vendors on this beach due to its seclusion. For those looking to take in the view during sunrise, Pillbox Trail, also known as Kaiwa Ridge Trail, is one of the best things to do in Hawaii. Not only does it offer 360-degree views, but it also has a lot of history to offer. This steep mile climb was nicknamed "Pillbox trail" due to the leftover army bunkers hikers will encounter during the trail.
On an island known for its stunning coastlines, Lanikai Beach stands out as a pristine gem that continues to capture the hearts of visitors from around the world.