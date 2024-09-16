One Of The Only Beaches In America Consistently Voted As A World Best Is This Pristine Gem

The Hawaiian islands are known to have some of the most beautiful beaches in the world. Among them, one continues to consistently be regarded among the world's top beaches: Lanikai Beach. Located on the windward coast of the always amazing and action-packed Oahu, about 17 miles northeast of Waikiki, this destination is sure to take your breath away. With its powdery white sands, crystal-clear turquoise waters, and lush surroundings, Lanikai stands out for its natural beauty.

There is a common misconception that Lanikai means "heavenly ocean" in Hawaiian; however, the word "Lanikai" was invented by a residential developer named Charles Frazier in the 1920's, despite the area originally being known as Kaʻōhao natives. "Heavenly ocean" in Hawaiian is actually called "Kailani," but Lanikai beach still lives up to the ideal. Stretching for a half-mile, this beach offers visitors a serene escape from the hustle and bustle of everyday life. Its warm, inviting waters are perfect for swimming, snorkeling, and kayaking, among other activities.

What sets Lanikai apart from other beaches is not just its beauty but its serene and tranquil atmosphere. Unlike more crowded tourist spots, Lanikai remains relatively uncrowded, providing a peaceful retreat for those lucky enough to discover it.

