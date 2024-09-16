Sneaky Dangers That Make Climbing The Iconic Mount Denali So Risky

The highest mountain in North America, Alaska's Mount Denali, formerly known as Mount McKinley, rises 20,310 feet and hosts permanent snowfields and numerous glaciers, some over 30 miles long. In terms of elevation, Denali doesn't crack the list of the 100 highest mountains. However, when judged by prominence — which refers to a summit's elevation relative to its surrounding terrain — Denali ranks third, behind Aconcagua in the Andes and Mount Everest in the Himalayas.

Ultimately, Denali is a formidable mountain no matter where it stands in the rankings of elevation and prominence. Climbers die here almost every year, typically from falls or the extreme weather. Since 1932, over 120 people have died on the peak, including experienced mountaineers like Terry "Mugs" Stump, who fell to his death while descending Denali's South Buttress on May 21, 1992.

Falls and unpredictable weather present serious dangers to any hiker, but the sneakiest and most insidious concern is acute mountain sickness (AMS), which can impede brain and body function at a time when you need them most. Worse still, AMS can lead to even more serious conditions, such as high-altitude cerebral edema (HACE) and high-altitude pulmonary edema (HAPE).

