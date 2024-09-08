Explore The Highest Peak In North America At This Underrated, Mountainous National Park

For outdoor adventurers, visiting our nation's national parks, whether it's one or all 63 of them, is somewhat of an American rite of passage. According to the National Park Service, approximately 325.5 million visitors explored America's national parks in 2023 alone. Of course, with those numbers, finding a national park without crowds can be a difficult feat, especially in peak summer.

If you're looking for a national park experience with all of the natural beauty and none of the crowds, avoiding well-known parks like Grand Canyon, Zion, and Yellowstone — as they frequently top the National Park Service's list for most-visited parks — might be a good place to start. Keeping in mind the soaring temperatures in July and August, even fewer make the cut for parks where you can beat the heat.

But one national park fits the bill: Denali National Park & Preserve. With its cooler Alaskan temps and substantially smaller crowd sizes, Denali is a great choice for an underrated national park to visit — especially since it offers something no other park has: The tallest peak in North America.

