Sunset-Watch, Shop, And Walk Along The Beach At This Cozy Town On Washington's Scenic Coast
The Washington coastline is known for being a bit remote, attracting nature lovers and people looking to escape crowds and touristy areas. If you loved the rugged look of the beaches depicted in the "Twilight" films, Washington's coastal towns are just what you're looking for. Westport, in particular, might not be on your radar right away for cities to visit in the state — but it should be. It's just the kind of cozy, beachside town you've seen in the movies.
Sitting at the mouth of Grays Harbor, Westport has miles of uncrowded beaches where taking in the sunset is a must-do itinerary item (at least once while you're here). While other cities along the coastline might be more attractive to beachgoers who love spending the day laying out in the sand, Westport is all about relaxed seaside vibes with access to nature at its finest. The scenery urges visitors to explore the town's natural, undeveloped seaside nooks and crannies.
Westport is home to the state's tallest lighthouse, dating back to 1898, and it's also known as "Surf City" because of its three different surf areas and surfer-town vibes. For the most stunning sunset views, head over to one of the nearby state parks like Westport Light, Twin Harbors, or Westhaven, where the orange, pink, and blue hues melt together into a real-life painting on the horizon. You may even be able to spot dolphins from the shore. Whether you go shell searching along the sand dunes at dusk or book a tour to spot marine wildlife in the town's peaceful waters, anyone looking for a cozy seaside getaway will find it here.
Explore Westport's shops and savor fresh seafood
While strolling along the beach is one of the best ways to spend your time in Westport, you may want to make time to explore the town's boardwalks for a bit of shopping and fresh seafood. It's a small town, which means getting around on foot is easy to do. Local shops offer everything from artisan crafts to art and handmade jewelry, so visitors to Westport may take home more than a souvenir or two after a day of exploring the town. Surfers will be happy with the area's abundant surf shops, which offer everything you need for a day out on the waves (for purchase or rental).
Seafood lovers will be over the moon in this town. Because Westport is a fishing hub, travelers can indulge in freshly caught salmon, razor clams, Dungeness crab, and albacore tuna to their heart's delight. For the freshest catch possible, you can purchase your seafood directly from the fisherfolk in the marina or book a chartered fishing boat to catch your own trophies. In fact, recreational anglers often visit this town just for the fishing. If you're leaving it to the pros, local favorites like Merino's Seafood Market are great spots to pick up fresh catches. While hitting the market, you can snag a post-beach bite at the walk-up fish 'n' chips counter, which also serves local beer from the nearby Blackbeard Brewing Company.
Tips for visiting Westport, Washington
You'll find the cute little beach town of Westport easy to get to from Seattle. Just about a two-hour drive away, it's perfect for a day trip away from the busier urban areas of Washington. Visitors from Portland often mark Westport down for a day trip, as it's just under three hours' driving distance. Once you get there, it's easy to get around on foot or by bike, so just park your car and get ready to explore. It's also a pretty dog-friendly town, so Westport is an excellent destination for travelers with their furry friends in tow. Just don't forget to bring everything your dog needs for a perfect vacation.
If you decide to stay in town, there are various options depending on the vibe you're looking for. Loge Westport is a trendy spot that's loved by surfers and features amenities like a communal working space and bike and surf rentals. Visitors looking to spend more time outdoors can check out the camping sites at Twin Harbors State Park. For something a bit on the swankier side, Chateau Westport is an oceanfront resort with tons of amenities, including a heated indoor pool.
The best time to visit is during the summer and early fall because the weather is mild, and you can count on some incredible sunsets. Springtime is perfect for catching the massive gray whale migration off the coast. But don't hesitate to plan your fall getaway on the West Coast in Westport if you're into chillier, rainier weather. If you catch a rainy patch and need some indoor activities, check out the Maritime Museum to learn more about the area's history and scope out its restored historical buildings.