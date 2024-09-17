Sunset-Watch, Shop, And Walk Along The Beach At This Cozy Town On Washington's Scenic Coast

The Washington coastline is known for being a bit remote, attracting nature lovers and people looking to escape crowds and touristy areas. If you loved the rugged look of the beaches depicted in the "Twilight" films, Washington's coastal towns are just what you're looking for. Westport, in particular, might not be on your radar right away for cities to visit in the state — but it should be. It's just the kind of cozy, beachside town you've seen in the movies.

Sitting at the mouth of Grays Harbor, Westport has miles of uncrowded beaches where taking in the sunset is a must-do itinerary item (at least once while you're here). While other cities along the coastline might be more attractive to beachgoers who love spending the day laying out in the sand, Westport is all about relaxed seaside vibes with access to nature at its finest. The scenery urges visitors to explore the town's natural, undeveloped seaside nooks and crannies.

Westport is home to the state's tallest lighthouse, dating back to 1898, and it's also known as "Surf City" because of its three different surf areas and surfer-town vibes. For the most stunning sunset views, head over to one of the nearby state parks like Westport Light, Twin Harbors, or Westhaven, where the orange, pink, and blue hues melt together into a real-life painting on the horizon. You may even be able to spot dolphins from the shore. Whether you go shell searching along the sand dunes at dusk or book a tour to spot marine wildlife in the town's peaceful waters, anyone looking for a cozy seaside getaway will find it here.

