This Midwestern Metropolis Has One Of The Best Chinatowns In America
Chinese immigration to the United States began in the 19th century, as hundreds of thousands of laborers and fortune-seekers came to America for the California Gold Rush and later to work on the Central Pacific Railroad. As Chinese communities grew, they established themselves in self-contained pockets in cities, building their own businesses, schools, and houses. The first Chinatown in the U.S. was founded in San Francisco in 1848, and by the end of the 19th century, there were Chinese enclaves in cities across the country.
These days, America's most famous Chinatowns are probably the ones in New York or San Francisco, but the Midwestern mecca of Chicago has a claim to being the home of one of the best in America. Located in the heart of the South Side, Chicago's Chinatown is both a culinary hotspot and a cultural treasure. Unlike many similar communities, it remains vibrant and authentic, holding off the specters of gentrification and homogenization while continuing to grow. It is also something of a hidden gem, perfect for anyone wanting to avoid the tourist traps and see the city like a local.
Eating your way around Chicago's Chinatown
Exploring Chicago's Chinatown is a feast for the senses. From the moment you step beyond the brightly painted paifang (a traditional Chinese archway) on Wentworth Avenue, you'll be overwhelmed by sights, sounds, and smells. However, the most important thing to do in this charming district is eat. Chiu Quon Bakery describes itself as the oldest in Chinatown (it has been in business since 1986) and is a great place to start. Its egg custard tarts make it a foodie destination to rival anywhere, and its BBQ pork bao and excellent selection of dim sum will set you up for the day.
Chinese dumplings are the ultimate on-the-go snack, ideal for a quick lunch while exploring a new city. Qing Xian Yuan Dumplings prides itself on the quality of its dumplings — they might just be a snack, but that's no reason they shouldn't be delicious! Whether steamed or fried, served plain or in broth, the sumptuous flavors of these mouthwatering morsels will inevitably have you queuing up for seconds before you've finished your first order. For late-night bites, it is worth dipping your toes into the fiery spice of Sichuan cuisine, and there is really only one place in Chicago for this. Chef Tony Hu has been a mainstay of the Chicago food scene for decades, and Lao Sze Chuan (Hu's first restaurant) remains the go-to spot for hot pots, Szechuan beans, and dry chili chicken. The only thing to decide is whether to join the empty plate club or not.
Best things to do in Chicago's Chinatown
Another thing that makes Chicago's Chinatown stand out as one of the best in America is its cultural attractions. There are plenty of fascinating places to visit and things to see here, provided you can fit in some sightseeing between meals. Chinatown Square is a good place to get a feel for the neighborhood. Designed to evoke imagery of the Imperial Palace complex in the Forbidden City in Beijing, it combines traditional Chinese statues and influences with modern architectural styles. The Heritage Museum of Asian Art and the Chinese American Museum of Chicago are great places to dive a little deeper into the history, customs, and culture of the Chinese community in the city. Both institutions have a fascinating program of temporary exhibitions and displays as well as wonderful permanent collections, with everything from ancient jade to keepsakes from 19th-century immigrants.
No visit to Chicago's Chinatown would be complete without spending some time in the Ping Tom Memorial Park. A serene corner of this bustling district, it boasts one of the best views of the Chicago skyline and is also a wonderful spot for kayaking on the Chicago River. If you can pull yourself away from all that delicious food, there is plenty to do in one of America's best Chinatowns.