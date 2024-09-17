This Midwestern Metropolis Has One Of The Best Chinatowns In America

Chinese immigration to the United States began in the 19th century, as hundreds of thousands of laborers and fortune-seekers came to America for the California Gold Rush and later to work on the Central Pacific Railroad. As Chinese communities grew, they established themselves in self-contained pockets in cities, building their own businesses, schools, and houses. The first Chinatown in the U.S. was founded in San Francisco in 1848, and by the end of the 19th century, there were Chinese enclaves in cities across the country.

These days, America's most famous Chinatowns are probably the ones in New York or San Francisco, but the Midwestern mecca of Chicago has a claim to being the home of one of the best in America. Located in the heart of the South Side, Chicago's Chinatown is both a culinary hotspot and a cultural treasure. Unlike many similar communities, it remains vibrant and authentic, holding off the specters of gentrification and homogenization while continuing to grow. It is also something of a hidden gem, perfect for anyone wanting to avoid the tourist traps and see the city like a local.