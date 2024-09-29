Enjoy A Secluded Tropical Vacation At This Exclusive, Overlooked Island In The Indian Ocean

This island is so remote that there's not even a dock. Transportation, which is included in your stay, requires a beach-to-beach transfer assisted by porters who will keep your luggage from getting wet. After a 15-minute ride, guests are welcomed with cold towels and a drink before being shown to their banda. All meals and drinks are included in your stay, and your day-to-day schedule is up to you on this resort that emphasizes barefoot luxury and maximizes its unbelievably beautiful location. The bandas guests stay in are seashell-inspired with palm-thatched rooms with an open-wall design. Each room boasts a private bar and the clever open-air veranda keeps you protected from the elements without separating you from the natural surroundings and oceanfront views.

Although it's hard to think of ever leaving such a room, you'll surely be tempted by the resort's roster of activities like daily yoga classes, kayaking, paddleboarding, and sunset cruises on a traditional sailing vessel. However, snorkelers and divers benefit the most from the island's location inside the marine reserve and the hotel's dedicated dive center. The beach has its perks as well because, from January through August, green turtles come on shore to lay their eggs, which will hatch into adorable baby turtles between October and April.

While the resort is private and claims an exclusion zone around the island of over 200 yards, this has been difficult to enforce in the past and boat tours are known to bring daytrippers to nearby sandbars. This has been a negative point for past guests, but it's good news for anyone eager to explore Mnemba's nearby reefs without paying extortionate resort rates.

