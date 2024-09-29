Enjoy A Secluded Tropical Vacation At This Exclusive, Overlooked Island In The Indian Ocean
Just offshore from Zanzibar, Tanzania's alluring and resort-filled archipelago, there is an even more remote and secluded island that beckons to travelers. Smack-dab in the middle of an oval-shaped reef and marine conservation area, Mnemba Island is a picture-perfect paradise. A mile-long stretch of sugary-white sand encircles a tropical forest that is so small it only takes about 20 minutes of walking along the beach before you'll find yourself back where you started. This island can be your temporary tropical getaway — but unlike some other vacations around Zanzibar, this one is exclusive and pricey. To get access to this island means springing for a night or two at one of the most exclusive hotels in the world: &Beyond Mnemba Island.
The lucky guests of this ultra-luxury and ultra-remote resort — where rooms start at $2,150 per person per night depending on the time of year — enjoy the tranquility of a private island that comes with personal butlers and complimentary diving for those certified by the Professional Association of Diving Instructors. The island holds up to 24 guests and can only be reached by boat. For travelers who can't afford the hotel's steep nightly rates, it's not possible to visit Mnemba Island, but you can explore the surrounding waters and coral reefs, which are full of dolphins, turtles, humpback whales, and whale sharks in addition to the legions of colorful fish. Here's a breakdown of both sides of the Mnemba Island travel experience, whether you're visiting the surrounding reef for the day or checking into paradise for a longer stay.
The private island experience
This island is so remote that there's not even a dock. Transportation, which is included in your stay, requires a beach-to-beach transfer assisted by porters who will keep your luggage from getting wet. After a 15-minute ride, guests are welcomed with cold towels and a drink before being shown to their banda. All meals and drinks are included in your stay, and your day-to-day schedule is up to you on this resort that emphasizes barefoot luxury and maximizes its unbelievably beautiful location. The bandas guests stay in are seashell-inspired with palm-thatched rooms with an open-wall design. Each room boasts a private bar and the clever open-air veranda keeps you protected from the elements without separating you from the natural surroundings and oceanfront views.
Although it's hard to think of ever leaving such a room, you'll surely be tempted by the resort's roster of activities like daily yoga classes, kayaking, paddleboarding, and sunset cruises on a traditional sailing vessel. However, snorkelers and divers benefit the most from the island's location inside the marine reserve and the hotel's dedicated dive center. The beach has its perks as well because, from January through August, green turtles come on shore to lay their eggs, which will hatch into adorable baby turtles between October and April.
While the resort is private and claims an exclusion zone around the island of over 200 yards, this has been difficult to enforce in the past and boat tours are known to bring daytrippers to nearby sandbars. This has been a negative point for past guests, but it's good news for anyone eager to explore Mnemba's nearby reefs without paying extortionate resort rates.
Snorkeling around Mnemba Island
Mnemba Island is one of the best snorkel and dive spots in Zanzibar, and you don't need to stay at the resort to experience the surrounding splendor of this underwater world. Starting from the resort towns of Nungwi or Kendwa, small boat tours can whisk you into the waters for a day of adventure on the water. Most excursions include stops for swimming with dolphins if you find them, snorkeling around the reefs of Mnemba, and visiting the surrounding sandbanks. Many tours also make stops at islands like Prison Island, which is much more appealing than the name suggests with a population of unique giant Aldabra tortoises and golden beaches to discover.
Scuba divers in Zanzibar can also arrange for a trip out to Mnemba Atoll (a commonly used misnomer since Mnemba Island does not circle a lagoon), which is among some of the most dreamed-about dive destinations in the world. There are dive shops all over the main island that can help you organize your trip and choose between different dive sites like Wattabomi, which is friendly to beginner scuba divers, or the drift dive on Kichwani Reef. For adventures throughout the rest of the archipelago country, check out our Zanzibar travel guide.