America's Wildly Underrated 'City Of Trees' Boasts Vibrant Fall Foliage Without Crowds
Celebrate fall, America's most colorful season, by visiting a lesser known city in the Pacific Northwest: Boise, Idaho. Known as the 'City of Trees,' Boise earned this moniker in the 1800s, when French-Canadian trappers came across the striking tree-lined Boise river. The French word for "wooded' is "boisé," a description that visitors used to describe its lush landscape, and the name stuck. Today, Boise's natural beauty and woodland significance remain defining features, making this a hidden gem for outdoor adventures.
Boise offers plenty year-round, including a bustling downtown area, breathtaking mountain scenery, and outdoor activities like hiking, fishing, and water sports. However, it truly comes alive in the fall, when its abundant foliage transforms into vibrant shades of red, orange, and gold. While the Northeast is typically known for attracting leaf-peepers from all around the U.S. to see the changing colors, Idaho offers just as much fall beauty, but without the crowds. Its underrated status compared to New England allows visitors to enjoy the season's splendor in the foothills of the Rocky Mountains.
Experience the vibrant colors of fall at Boise National Forest
The Boise National Forest, located about 18 miles northeast of the city, spans across more than 2.5-million acres of land, and offers a stunning backdrop to experience fall. With lakes, hot springs, grasslands, and woodland to immerse yourself in, the forest captures the essence of the season beautifully. Hiking is the most popular way to explore this natural wonder, so be sure to pack your essential hiking gear. The forest features more than 1,200 miles of trails, ranging from easy walks to more challenging terrain. The Crooked River Trail is a popular, moderate difficulty level hiking route, winding along 6.6-miles of forest clearings alongside the river's. If you're hiking with a dog, be sure to keep it on a leash due to the likely presence of horse riders. Solo hikers should also take necessary safety precautions.
If hiking isn't on your fall vacation itinerary, scenic byways offer another way to take in the landscape. The 131-miles-long Ponderosa Pine Scenic Byway travels through Boise to the charming town of Loman and picturesque Stanley, at the foothills of the Sawtooth Mountains. While the forest is open year-round, the best time to visit overall is between June and October, when there is little to no snow and conditions are safer. The fall colors are typically at their peak in mid-October. The Idaho City Ranger District and Office in the center of town offers tailored advice based on the kinds of activities you are looking to enjoy. You will also be able to collect a map of the forest, something worthwhile doing as cell phone reception is limited inside the park.
Celebrate the season and embrace Boise's fall activities
Fall is a perfect time to celebrate the harvest, and The Boise Farmer's Market is the best place to enjoy seasonal, local produce. The market runs every Saturday from April 6 to October 26, between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m., featuring vendors selling fruits, vegetables, hot food, drinks, and crafts goods. Rain or shine, this market is a must for your Boise itinerary. Another fall highlight is The Emett Harvest Festival Street Fair, held annually at the end of September. This family-friendly, free event features fun activities for all ages, including hay rides and a pumpkin patch, as well as numerous vendors selling snacks, all in aid of celebrating the hard work of local crop growers.
To end your day, watch the sunset over Boise's downtown where the golden glow of fall illuminates the colorful trees and the Owyhee Mountains in the distance. For the best view, hike to Table Rock, 1,100 meters above the city. The 3.7-mile trail up to the summit takes approximately 2 hours to complete. Note that vehicle access to Table Rock is closed, so plan accordingly. Camel's Back Park is another great alternative with a stunning hilltop viewpoint, perfect for admiring fall foliage. The park is open from sunrise to sunset and has many amenities, including a reservable picnic area and play areas, and a tennis court, making it an ideal spot for families.