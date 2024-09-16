America's Wildly Underrated 'City Of Trees' Boasts Vibrant Fall Foliage Without Crowds

The Boise National Forest, located about 18 miles northeast of the city, spans across more than 2.5-million acres of land, and offers a stunning backdrop to experience fall. With lakes, hot springs, grasslands, and woodland to immerse yourself in, the forest captures the essence of the season beautifully. Hiking is the most popular way to explore this natural wonder, so be sure to pack your essential hiking gear. The forest features more than 1,200 miles of trails, ranging from easy walks to more challenging terrain. The Crooked River Trail is a popular, moderate difficulty level hiking route, winding along 6.6-miles of forest clearings alongside the river's. If you're hiking with a dog, be sure to keep it on a leash due to the likely presence of horse riders. Solo hikers should also take necessary safety precautions.

If hiking isn't on your fall vacation itinerary, scenic byways offer another way to take in the landscape. The 131-miles-long Ponderosa Pine Scenic Byway travels through Boise to the charming town of Loman and picturesque Stanley, at the foothills of the Sawtooth Mountains. While the forest is open year-round, the best time to visit overall is between June and October, when there is little to no snow and conditions are safer. The fall colors are typically at their peak in mid-October. The Idaho City Ranger District and Office in the center of town offers tailored advice based on the kinds of activities you are looking to enjoy. You will also be able to collect a map of the forest, something worthwhile doing as cell phone reception is limited inside the park.

