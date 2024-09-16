One Of The Best State Parks In America For Stunning Fall Foliage Is This Midwest Gem

Autumn is about slowing down and appreciating nature's beauty. There's no better place to do that than Brown County State Park, a hidden gem in Nashville, Indiana, that is most awe-inspiring in the fall. So awe-inspiring in fact, that in 2023, it was ranked the third-best state park in America for fall colors.

The ranking, conducted by New York Travel Guides, analyzed more than 600 state parks and came up with a shortlist of 15. The parks were given scores based on three categories: Reviews about the fall colors, popularity of autumn photography, and overall park ratings. Brown County State Park earned top scores in all areas, and believe us when we say that the results are well-deserved. This majestic Midwestern state park truly does live up to the hype.

Brown County is the largest state park in Indiana, spanning 16,000 acres, and the vast landscape is abundant with unspoiled wilderness. The park is known for its rugged mountainous terrain, and is even nicknamed the "Lil' Smokies" for its resemblance to the Great Smoky Mountains. Visitors can enjoy the autumn vistas on the many hiking trails, on horseback, and atop the 90-foot lookout tower. The cozy cabins on-site are a perfect fall honeymoon destination, and the lodge has an indoor waterpark that is ideal for families.

