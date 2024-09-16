One Of The Best State Parks In America For Stunning Fall Foliage Is This Midwest Gem
Autumn is about slowing down and appreciating nature's beauty. There's no better place to do that than Brown County State Park, a hidden gem in Nashville, Indiana, that is most awe-inspiring in the fall. So awe-inspiring in fact, that in 2023, it was ranked the third-best state park in America for fall colors.
The ranking, conducted by New York Travel Guides, analyzed more than 600 state parks and came up with a shortlist of 15. The parks were given scores based on three categories: Reviews about the fall colors, popularity of autumn photography, and overall park ratings. Brown County State Park earned top scores in all areas, and believe us when we say that the results are well-deserved. This majestic Midwestern state park truly does live up to the hype.
Brown County is the largest state park in Indiana, spanning 16,000 acres, and the vast landscape is abundant with unspoiled wilderness. The park is known for its rugged mountainous terrain, and is even nicknamed the "Lil' Smokies" for its resemblance to the Great Smoky Mountains. Visitors can enjoy the autumn vistas on the many hiking trails, on horseback, and atop the 90-foot lookout tower. The cozy cabins on-site are a perfect fall honeymoon destination, and the lodge has an indoor waterpark that is ideal for families.
Plan the perfect autumn excursion to Brown County State Park
Brown County State Park is open year-round, but fall is undeniably the best season to plan your visit. When autumn rolls around, the park's rugged terrain lights up in shades of gold, orange, and crimson. There are more than 18 miles of hiking trails to explore, but the best spot for sweeping panoramic views is at the top of the Fire Tower lookout, a 90-foot structure overlooking the forest canopy. Brown County State Park is also an ideal spot for a fall drive, as the park boasts 20 miles of open roads lined with colorful trees.
Visitors can also enjoy the brilliant foliage on horseback with the Saddle Barn's guided trail rides, as well as pony rides for kids, every weekend in October. If you have a horse of your own, you can purchase a tag and explore the park's 70-mile network of equestrian trails by following along on the map. Mountain bikers will also be spoiled for choice with 30 miles of rugged trails to tackle.
There are several options for overnight accommodations here, all right in the heart of nature. The park's historic Inn, formally known as Abe Martin Lodge, was built in the 1930s using materials from the park itself. It has many amenities including an indoor waterpark and fireplace lounges in the lobby. There are also 20 cozy cabins on-site and hundreds of campsites with electricity, showers, and more.
Your trip to this picturesque state park would not be complete without venturing into the town of Nashville, a charming spot known for its huge array of specialty boutiques. The park is also 20 miles from Bloomington, which is known as one of the best towns for wine lovers in the Midwest.