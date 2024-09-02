National Parks That Are Most Awe-Inspiring In The Fall, According To Travelers

National parks often have closures and safety advisories, with wildfires and other dangers present even in the fall. Conditions can change on a daily basis; always check for National Park Service alerts when planning your trip and before setting out for one of these destinations.

Fall is an especially beautiful time of year at many of America's national parks. The season is special, as it lends these places a sense of greater ambiance, painting them in vivid color while carpeting the grounds with crunchy leaves. Trees sway languidly at every turn. Miles of exploration-ready trails seem more enticing in cooler temperatures. Brisk waterfalls roar in the distance. Wildflowers spring to life, bringing a pop of color to vast landscapes.

Deciding which park to visit can be tricky for travelers who wish to experience the National Park System through an autumnal lens. Based on a combination of personal experience, travel blogs, and reviews, we've put together this list of parks that offer sublime views of everything from mountains to stunning valleys. Bonus: The fall color palette is a given no matter which you choose!

