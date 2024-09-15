Think Twice Before Swimming In These Dangerous US Lakes

Lake Michigan's reputation is known across the world as it's one of America's biggest bodies of water. The sheer vastness of the lake alone is enough to explain its notoriety, but while its 321-mile length is impressive and alluring, swimmers shouldn't venture into its waters without considering the dangers.

Advertisement

In August 2022, ABC57 reported that at least 38 people had drowned on the lake so far that year, making Lake Michigan the most fatal of America's five Great Lakes. In the summer of 2024, reports revealed that several drownings had taken place on the lake, one stemming from the sinking of a sailboat. Despite wearing a lifejacket, the victim didn't make it. Another tragic event occurred when a teenage boy died after the sinking of a raft. An onlooker told NBC 5 Chicago, "I heard somebody yelling help. It's traumatizing to see this and to see that happen is going to stick with me for quite some time."

It could be argued that Lake Michigan's sheer size is to blame for the incredibly high death rate, but there's more than that at play. Swimmers should always be aware that large bodies of water like this are prone to sudden current changes. Riptides can be difficult to swim out of if you don't know how to handle them, and longshore currents can find even the most confident swimmers unable to get their bearings or evade getting trapped around buoys, walls, and other obstacles that make be in the lake.

Advertisement