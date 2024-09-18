Enjoy Fresh Seafood And Scenic Cliffs At This US Coastal Town With Undeniable French Vibes
France is a popular destination for tourists globally, with Nice being among the most popular cities visited. Nice is famous for its many beaches situated on the Mediterranean coast, including the Plage Blue Beach, Plage des Flots Bleus, and Promenade des Anglais. Not only is Nice popular for its beaches, but its rocky cliffs, bustling nightlife, and historical connection to artists like Van Gogh and Picasso. If you can't make it to Nice but are looking for an alternative within or close to the US, then Newport, Rhode Island, is the best place for you.
To make the most of your visit to Newport, Rhode Island, make sure not to miss out on the Cliff Walk. Newport's popular Cliff Walk is a 3 ½ mile walk along the titular cliffs of Newport, combining the nature trail with breathtaking views of the open sea. On Newport's Cliff Walk, you'll meander past iconic mansions like the Marble House, Rosecliff, Ochre Court, and more, balancing the best of man-made architecture with some of the best views in New England. Newport and Nice are comparable for the scenic routes they offer on their coastlines, but the similarities don't stop there.
Newport mirrors Nice's architecture and coastal focus
Buildings like the Hotel Regina, the Jules Cheret Fine Arts Museum of Nice, and Villa Collin de Huoliva draw visitors and locals alike due to their near-coastal location, historical significance, and fantastic design. Newport mirrors the stark buildings offered in Nice with its gilded mansions, which represent a time of wealth in the US before World War I. As with Nice's famous buildings largely being situated on the coast, you'll find the best of Newport's mansions on the coastline too. Newport mansions like the Marble House offer an overload of aesthetic appeal, with a beautifully crafted interior and a garden offering a view of the best Rhode Island beaches. Both Newport and Nice offer a window into the past with their best architectural examples being both culturally significant and situated on stunning coastlines.
Dubbed the "sailing capital of the world", Newport offers several harbor tours, perfect for travelers who like to be on the sea and explore their destination via boat. What you might not know about the America's Cup is that Newport hosted it for over 50 years partly as a result of its maritime hub. While Newport doesn't host the tournament anymore, it still hosts sailing tours with restored America's Cup yachts, offering a truly unique boating experience compared to other locations. Newport's boating opportunities draw parallels with Nice's boating tours across the French Riviera, marking another example of how you can expect French vibes from visiting Newport.
Newport and Nice share Italian culinary influence
Nice and Newport double up on their culinary scenes for Italian influence. For Nice, its Italian influence comes from close proximity to Italy, whereas for Newport it's due, in part, to a large population of Italian-Americans. If you're looking to dine in Newport, then the popular Scales & Shells restaurant is your best option, offering mussels, clam chowder, and lobster rolls for authentic French vibes. Both Nice and Newport serve up a fusion of flavors that offer a more bougie dining experience than other restaurants.
Newport has two music festivals held annually during the end of summer, perfect for international visitors. The Newport Folk Festival is held every year in late July, with a wide array of folk musicians, a wine and beer garden, and affordable lodging available. Just a week after the Folk Festival, you can do it all again at the Newport Jazz Festival in the same location at Fort Adams State Park. While different from Nice's annual carnival, it's another example of the similarities between Nice and Newport, as they both celebrate their artistry through festival gatherings. Newport, Rhode Island offers undeniable French vibes while remaining close to home.