Enjoy Fresh Seafood And Scenic Cliffs At This US Coastal Town With Undeniable French Vibes

France is a popular destination for tourists globally, with Nice being among the most popular cities visited. Nice is famous for its many beaches situated on the Mediterranean coast, including the Plage Blue Beach, Plage des Flots Bleus, and Promenade des Anglais. Not only is Nice popular for its beaches, but its rocky cliffs, bustling nightlife, and historical connection to artists like Van Gogh and Picasso. If you can't make it to Nice but are looking for an alternative within or close to the US, then Newport, Rhode Island, is the best place for you.

To make the most of your visit to Newport, Rhode Island, make sure not to miss out on the Cliff Walk. Newport's popular Cliff Walk is a 3 ½ mile walk along the titular cliffs of Newport, combining the nature trail with breathtaking views of the open sea. On Newport's Cliff Walk, you'll meander past iconic mansions like the Marble House, Rosecliff, Ochre Court, and more, balancing the best of man-made architecture with some of the best views in New England. Newport and Nice are comparable for the scenic routes they offer on their coastlines, but the similarities don't stop there.