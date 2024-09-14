One Of America's Most Scenic Roads Is A Mountainous Highway Through Glacier National Park

Glacier National Park in Montana has been called the Crown of the Continent, thanks to the natural beauty of its towering peaks, green forests, and incredible glaciers. So it makes sense that one of America's most beautiful roads is the one running through this national park. The Going-to-the-Sun Road is around 50 miles and takes you between the east and west sides of the park and up and over the Continental Divide at Logan Pass.

The road got its moniker from the nearby mountain of the same name, and it is quite the engineering marvel that takes you through some challenging terrain. The construction of the road started around a decade after Glacier National Park was formed in 1910, and it was completed in 1933. It wasn't paved, however, until the early 1950s.

You can drive the Going-to-the-Sun Road in either direction with the west entrance as the most popular starting point. But if you (or someone you're with) gets anxious with sheer drop-offs, you might want to go from east to west so you're not right next to the edge the entire time. Or you can leave the driving to someone else and take a guided tour.

While you could drive the whole thing in a few hours, if you can, give yourself the whole day (if not more) to traverse this mountain road so you can take your time stopping to appreciate the stunning scenery and panoramic overlooks. If you're planning on doing much hiking or exploring beyond the drive, give yourself a couple of days, pack your camping gear, and look into spending the night in one of the five campgrounds along the road.

