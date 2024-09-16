The Number One Vacation Hack If You Have Kids

If you've got kids, vacations are likely different for you these days. Where you and your partner once lounged on the best beaches on the Amalfi Coast, now you're visiting Disneyland or looking for vacation cities with the most playgrounds. Vacation planning is now more about making sure there are nearby bathrooms, packing snacks and other travel supplies in little Ziploc bags, and ensuring you (or another adult) are with the kids at all times. Watching your progeny learn about the world beyond their door is wonderful, but it can also be pretty stressful to travel with kids. (Here are some easy tips and tricks for making traveling with kids a more stress-free experience.) There is a travel hack that might help you that was recently posted on Instagram by @uniladadventure, which suggests traveling with grandparents so they can help out.

The post has been getting some pretty snarky comments about how the real travel hack is not having kids in the first place, or how grandparents aren't free babysitters, which, of course, they are not required to be. That said, if you actually watch the video, it's more of a tongue-in-cheek sort of post, with the grandfather giving the parents a smiling ... ahem, finger gesture. Later in the video, both grandparents jokingly splash the parents, who are relaxing away on lounge chairs. It's also got "#funny" tagged in the post. Whether you think the post is hilarious or you're upset by the assumption it seems to make, a full family vacation can actually be a lovely experience.