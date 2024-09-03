The Easiest Tips And Tricks For Making Traveling With Your Kids A More Stress-Free Experience

The Consumer Reports and the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) recommends that children use size-appropriate car seats until they are at least 4 feet 9 inches tall. This milestone typically occurs between the ages of 8 and 12. Luckily, you have many options when it comes to traveling with a car seat.

One option is to check in your child's car seat for free, which most airlines allow. Buy a car seat bag ahead of time, and be respectful regarding your airline's baggage policies; while it can be tempting to stuff car seat bags with lightweight items like diapers, this is generally not allowed. Another option is to bring the car seat on the plane, although you will need to first check whether your airline has approved it for in-flight use. While infants under two years old can fly in your lap for free, reserving a spot where you can install their car seat can prove more comfortable for you both (though not necessarily budget-friendly).

Finally, you can rent a car that comes with a car seat already assembled, removing the hassle of lugging it through the airport and securing it in an unfamiliar vehicle. However, your child may not be comfortable in the seat provided, and it does typically come at an extra cost. Unless you are traveling by public transportation, you will need to have someone with a car seat pick you up and drop you off.

