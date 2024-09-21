Florida's Chic, Whitewashed Building Beach Town Looks And Feels Like A Greek Island Getaway
Florida's Emerald Coast is the life hack you need to hop on the "Euro Summer" trend without a passport. At the tip of Florida's panhandle lies Alys Beach, a quaint town that'll make you feel like you stepped off a ferry and onto one of the Greek Islands. Its white-washed buildings, cobblestone streets, and blue coastline transport visitors to a Mediterranean getaway. The community has an upscale beach club that resembles the aesthetic of Nikki Beach Club in Santorini and is exclusively for residents. However, they also accommodate guests at their glamorous pool club, Caliza. Both amenities include multiple swimming areas, cabanas, and bars.
Tourists and locals stay in elevated villas with private pools, which, like a Mykonos luxury vacation rental, can be on a balcony overlooking the coast. Some properties even have beachfront access. The white and neutral brown tones around the community make the lush greenery and aqua blues pop, similar to the Grecian landscape.
When you step outside your villa, you can grab a bite to eat at a local restaurant — and, yes, there are Greek-inspired food options nearby, like George's At Alys Beach. However, the menu items might run a bit on the pricier side, which seems spot on considering how expensive meals can be when eating on the popular beaches in Greece. Money aside, Alys Beach is a serene escape that rivals that of the Mediterranean coast.
How to spend your day in 30A
South Walton's 30A strip is full of dreamy, yet underrated, vacation destinations, as there is so much more to do than lay ashore and admire the incredible sunsets. Alys Beach is a mind, body, and soul experience, where people come to rejuvenate and reconnect with their inner peace.
Start your morning by renting bikes and taking in the town's beauty while you head toward Fonville Press Market + Café for a croissant and coffee. The city boasts health and wellness, as they have a large indoor-outdoor fitness center, Zuma. You can sign up for yoga classes, loosen your muscles during massage therapy, or meditate in a quiet outside area. For lunch, fuel your body at Raw and Juicy's, which has that Aegean ambiance to match the rest of the town. Cleanse your palette with an antioxidant smoothie and an acai bowl. Then, walk down a 20-acre nature trail and explore the open meadows, wildflowers, and pitcher plants (via Visit South Walton). By mid-afternoon, you can see all of the local shops in the area. Along the way, stop by Neat for a wine, beer, or liquor tasting along with happy hour. End your day dining at George's for their fresh seafood or lamb dish. And, finally, stroll along the beautiful Emerald Coast as you watch the sun paint the sky with orange and pink hues.
Unique events around Alys Beach
There are a few signature events that happen seasonally at Alys Beach you won't want to miss. The Digital Graffiti event, typically in late spring, turns the entire community into an art show. From neon colors to moving character concepts, the white walls of the buildings become the perfect canvas. It made National Geographic's list as one of the "24 unconventional art destinations around the world." The event transforms a town that resembles the Greek islands into a 4-D art gallery.
In early spring, taste seafood and sip on some bubbly at the 30A Wine Festival. You'll find tapas, barbecue, and oysters for a range of flavors, as well as gospel brunch, croquet competitions, and bluegrass music performances for entertainment. According to the Festival's website, participants come from Florida, California, Alabama, and even Spain. These food and beverage professionals bring or import local brews, wines, spirits, and foods for patrons to taste.
In the fall, the city has an event similar to the Wine Festival, called Crafted, bringing crafted goods — from wine and beer to food and artisanal gifts — to the town. They put on seminars, have tastings, and gather merchant products at a market for people to browse. Alys Beach is surely a vacation destination where you'll make long-lasting memories — but make sure you add your location to your Instagram post, or you might fool people into thinking you're in Mykonos!