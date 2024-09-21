Florida's Chic, Whitewashed Building Beach Town Looks And Feels Like A Greek Island Getaway

Florida's Emerald Coast is the life hack you need to hop on the "Euro Summer" trend without a passport. At the tip of Florida's panhandle lies Alys Beach, a quaint town that'll make you feel like you stepped off a ferry and onto one of the Greek Islands. Its white-washed buildings, cobblestone streets, and blue coastline transport visitors to a Mediterranean getaway. The community has an upscale beach club that resembles the aesthetic of Nikki Beach Club in Santorini and is exclusively for residents. However, they also accommodate guests at their glamorous pool club, Caliza. Both amenities include multiple swimming areas, cabanas, and bars.

Tourists and locals stay in elevated villas with private pools, which, like a Mykonos luxury vacation rental, can be on a balcony overlooking the coast. Some properties even have beachfront access. The white and neutral brown tones around the community make the lush greenery and aqua blues pop, similar to the Grecian landscape.

When you step outside your villa, you can grab a bite to eat at a local restaurant — and, yes, there are Greek-inspired food options nearby, like George's At Alys Beach. However, the menu items might run a bit on the pricier side, which seems spot on considering how expensive meals can be when eating on the popular beaches in Greece. Money aside, Alys Beach is a serene escape that rivals that of the Mediterranean coast.

