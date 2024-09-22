Experience New England-Style Fall Foliage Hues On This Breathtaking California Road Trip

From road tripping along California's scenic coastline to exploring its famed national parks, there's a lot to do in the state. However, when you think about where to go to see some fantastic fall foliage, California probably isn't top of mind. But we're here to change that. While the palm trees and the redwoods on its coast will stay green year-round, many of the trees in the foothills of the Sierra Mountains turn the classic yellows, oranges, and reds of fall that you might expect to see in New England. There's no better way to really embrace autumn in California than by taking in those beautiful changing colors while enjoying some classic fall activities at Apple Hill near Placerville in El Dorado County.

About an hour's drive from Sacramento and less than an hour and a half from South Lake Tahoe, Apple Hill is actually a collection of over 50 different orchards, vineyards, and farms off of Highway 50, many of which are only open for visitors during the fall. As you drive from place to place on the backroads through Apple Hill, you'll get a chance to see the trees putting on quite the show.

As for the best time to go, apple picking is likely to be finished by the end of September, but the fun (and the fall foliage) continues into November. You can make it a grown-up getaway with visits to local wineries or go family-friendly by stopping by the apple orchards and pumpkin patches.