Experience New England-Style Fall Foliage Hues On This Breathtaking California Road Trip
From road tripping along California's scenic coastline to exploring its famed national parks, there's a lot to do in the state. However, when you think about where to go to see some fantastic fall foliage, California probably isn't top of mind. But we're here to change that. While the palm trees and the redwoods on its coast will stay green year-round, many of the trees in the foothills of the Sierra Mountains turn the classic yellows, oranges, and reds of fall that you might expect to see in New England. There's no better way to really embrace autumn in California than by taking in those beautiful changing colors while enjoying some classic fall activities at Apple Hill near Placerville in El Dorado County.
About an hour's drive from Sacramento and less than an hour and a half from South Lake Tahoe, Apple Hill is actually a collection of over 50 different orchards, vineyards, and farms off of Highway 50, many of which are only open for visitors during the fall. As you drive from place to place on the backroads through Apple Hill, you'll get a chance to see the trees putting on quite the show.
As for the best time to go, apple picking is likely to be finished by the end of September, but the fun (and the fall foliage) continues into November. You can make it a grown-up getaway with visits to local wineries or go family-friendly by stopping by the apple orchards and pumpkin patches.
Apple Hill is great for kids with pumpkin patches, tasty treats, and more
It's hard to narrow down exactly where to go since each Apple Hill location has its own unique charms — the Apple Hill Growers website has a map of all the different options. While it's hard to go wrong with any of them, if you're looking for somewhere to take the kids (or if you're a kid at heart), Rainbow Orchards is known for their delicious hot cider apple donuts, and they have a play area on weekends throughout autumn.
High Hill Ranch is over 150 acres, making it the area's largest farm, and they've got loads of activities — from a fishing pond to hayrides. Then you have Apple Ridge Farms, with a pumpkin patch, kid's maze, nature walk, and gem mining. Plus, they've got apple cider, apple pies, and other treats at their bakery.
If you're looking for a spot with something for everyone, Pine-O-Mine Ranch has apple picking starting at the end of August, and a pumpkin patch that opens towards the end of September to help keep the kids entertained. For adults, they have a tap room with live music and local beers and ciders to try.
Apple Hill has wineries and a range of accommodations
For those wanting to combine their Apple Hill leaf peeping road trip with the sampling of more local boozy beverages, Delfino Farms has been around since the mid-1960s, and they have their own wine and hard cider. Boeger Winery is another adult-friendly spot. They offer harvest tours on Fridays and Saturdays during the season, and if you buy a bottle of wine, you can picnic on their grounds. Then there's Starfield Vineyards, which serves lunch al fresco on the weekends. At Fenton Herriott Vineyards, you can try their wine flights and play some bocce ball.
You can make your Apple Hill adventure a day trip from Sacramento — it gets busy on the weekends, so go as early as you can and-slash-or be flexible with the places you want to visit. Or you can go all in on a longer road trip with an overnight stay or two in the area. If you're looking for a romantic escape, Eden Vale Inn in Placerville is a luxury bed and breakfast for adults only. For those with the gear for a camping retreat, Sly Park Recreation Area at Jenkinson Lake and Placerville RV Resort & Campground are both good choices.