This Indonesian Island Is An Alternative To Bali With All The Beauty And Fewer Crowds
When thinking of possible travel destinations in Indonesia and its 17,508 islands, the luxurious resorts of Bali may immediately come to mind. Yet, Bali's rising popularity has come at a steep cost between the swarms of partying tourists that sometimes harm historic and sacred landmarks and severe pollution littered across its halcyon beaches. Not to mention that U.S. travelers can wrack up about a $2,350 price tag for a one-week trip to Bali per person, including roundtrip airfare. The good news is that if you're looking for an alternative solution to avoid the crowds in Bali, the answer lies with another island roughly 600 miles east of Indonesia's tourist hotspot.
Flores Island is the largest island within the East Nusa Tenggara province and provides a gateway to breathtaking landscapes and authentic Indonesian lifestyles with less of a sheen of tourism. Nicknamed "Pulau Bunga" (i.e. "Flower Island") Flores Island ranks highly as a prime diving location. The island offers a set of diverse nature preserves that include volcanoes and three crater lakes, and has a unique culture and history that sets it apart from its neighboring islands.
Flores Island is a tourist haven for tropical nature preserves
One of Flores Island's primary attractions is Komodo National Park, an UNESCO World Heritage Site that extends through a chain of 29 smaller islands. Of these, the main attraction is Komodo Island, which is home to an estimated 2,500 Komodo dragons inhabiting the island's beaches and grasslands. At an average weight of 330 pounds, these massive, venomous lizards have the strength to incapacitate large prey like deer and water buffalo. For safety on Komodo Island, it's important to stay with a ranger who will guide you when exploring, and to obey any direction they give, especially in the vicinity of Komodo dragons. Menstrual blood can also prompt an attack. If you'd rather stick to the water, visitors can experience one of the most prestigious diving locations in the world at the park, home to a diverse array of coral, dolphins, and green turtles.
Another must-see epic landmark on Flores Island is Mt. Kelimutu, a volcano located near Moni Village. Three sizable, color-changing crater lakes lie near Kelimutu. The lakes were formed from volcanic eruptions, similar to the Danau Toba crater lake on Indonesia's Sumatra Island. Kelimutu's lakes — named Tiwu ata Mbupu ("Lake of Old People"), Tiwu Nuwa Muri Koo Fai ("Lake of Young Men and Maidens"), and Tiwu Ata Polo ("Enchanted Lake") — have the capacity to change their hues into different shades of blue, green, and even red or black due to the chemical makeup of the waters. Other incredible natural vistas to explore include the waterfalls of Mt. Inerie, the volcanic, black-sand beaches of Blue Stone Beach, and the archeological sites of the homo floresiensis at Ruteng Village – an ancient human species nicknamed "hobbits" because of their height of about 3 feet, 6 inches.
Flores is an island with a cultural identity of its own
Mirroring the diversity of its natural landscape, the history and culture of Flores Island is distinctive compared to the rest of the archipelagic state. While the majority of Indonesian citizens practice Islam or indigenous beliefs, approximately 85% of the inhabitants of Flores Island are Catholic. This unique identity stems from the deeply rooted impact of 16th century colonial rule when the island served as a critical economic outpost for Portuguese traders.
Because of the difficulty to traverse the island due to its mountainous terrain, pockets of communities like the Ngada and Ende-Lio tribes have thrived for centuries. As a result, many native Flores islanders use a broad scope of local dialects and languages in daily conversation rather than Bahasa Indonesian, which is considered the standard language of the state. The island is also renowned for the intricate quality of its vibrant artworks and textiles such as ikat, a multicolored fabric crafted into clothing worn for festivals and local rituals.
Between countless picturesque diving locations, the wide range of epic natural landmarks, and a multilayered culture rich in history, travelers really get the immersive experience at Flores Island while avoiding the hustle of busy Bali. The relative peace may not last long as more economic incentives and resorts have increasingly invested more money and resources into the island's infrastructure. So if you want to plot your next adventure to the Indonesian islands, be sure to add Flores to the top of that list!