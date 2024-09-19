This Indonesian Island Is An Alternative To Bali With All The Beauty And Fewer Crowds

One of Flores Island's primary attractions is Komodo National Park, an UNESCO World Heritage Site that extends through a chain of 29 smaller islands. Of these, the main attraction is Komodo Island, which is home to an estimated 2,500 Komodo dragons inhabiting the island's beaches and grasslands. At an average weight of 330 pounds, these massive, venomous lizards have the strength to incapacitate large prey like deer and water buffalo. For safety on Komodo Island, it's important to stay with a ranger who will guide you when exploring, and to obey any direction they give, especially in the vicinity of Komodo dragons. Menstrual blood can also prompt an attack. If you'd rather stick to the water, visitors can experience one of the most prestigious diving locations in the world at the park, home to a diverse array of coral, dolphins, and green turtles.

Another must-see epic landmark on Flores Island is Mt. Kelimutu, a volcano located near Moni Village. Three sizable, color-changing crater lakes lie near Kelimutu. The lakes were formed from volcanic eruptions, similar to the Danau Toba crater lake on Indonesia's Sumatra Island. Kelimutu's lakes — named Tiwu ata Mbupu ("Lake of Old People"), Tiwu Nuwa Muri Koo Fai ("Lake of Young Men and Maidens"), and Tiwu Ata Polo ("Enchanted Lake") — have the capacity to change their hues into different shades of blue, green, and even red or black due to the chemical makeup of the waters. Other incredible natural vistas to explore include the waterfalls of Mt. Inerie, the volcanic, black-sand beaches of Blue Stone Beach, and the archeological sites of the homo floresiensis at Ruteng Village – an ancient human species nicknamed "hobbits" because of their height of about 3 feet, 6 inches.

