Australia's Most Dangerous Wildlife (And How To Avoid It On Your Vacation)

It's no secret that Australia is home to some of the world's most dangerous animals. There are, for example, some 220 species of snake in the country, and 145 of them are venomous. Its coastal waters are home to a plethora of exotic fauna, with swimmers having to keep a sharp eye out for sharks, jellyfish, the occasional crocodile, and – oh yes — yet more snakes. Spiders proliferate in major population centers, flightless birds have a penchant for karate, kangaroos love to box, and in rock pools, the dreaded blue-ringed octopus flashes its neon warning sign to anyone foolish enough to approach it. Even the seemingly innocuous platypus has a hidden stinger.

Advertisement

All of this is enough to put you off visiting. Which is a shame, because Australia has so much to offer beyond its reputation as a land filled with menacing beasts. Sporting some of the world's most scenic vistas, world-class island and coastal getaways, and an entire menagerie of incredible creatures that really aren't trying to kill you, a visit to Australia is an adventure.

Yes, certain sharks are dangerous, but you'll probably never encounter one. Some of the spiders are fearsome to behold, but nobody in Australia has died from a spider bite since 1979. Snakes are abundant, but most of the time just want to be left alone. According to a report commissioned by NCIS (pdf), between 2001 and 2017, there were 541 animal-related deaths. The main culprits? Horses, bovines, and dogs. All and all, death by critter is unlikely; however, you'd still do well to steer clear of some of the country's more perilous wildlife.

Advertisement