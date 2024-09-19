Shop, Eat, And Enjoy The Coastal Breeze At This Luxury California Waterfront Destination

Seaport Village is a 14-acre waterfront destination with 54 shops, 13 casual dining establishments, and four upscale restaurants, all within walking distance to countless hotels. This vibrant hub is a haven for visitors seeking both relaxation and adventure, with a variety of activities all conveniently located within walking distance of each other.

Advertisement

Start your day by exploring the local shops that give Seaport Village its unique charm. A visit to The Something Sweet Shop will delight your sweet tooth, while Wind Song offers a serene selection of wind chimes and decor that captures the essence of coastal living. After indulging in some retail therapy, embark on a Seal Tour, where travelers experience an unforgettable adventure that begins on land and seamlessly transitions into a harbor cruise. This tour not only gives you a fantastic view of the San Diego skyline, but also brings you up close to the sea lions as they bask in the sun and play in the water.

For more on-the-water fun, Seaport Village offers sailing tours with both public and private options. Whether you're interested in learning the ropes with a sailing class or simply want to unwind and enjoy the ride, there's no better way to experience San Diego's stunning coastline. Another fun activity is to take a ferry to Coronado and spend the day exploring the island. If you're feeling active, try your hand at water sports like sailing, paddleboarding, or kayaking, all of which are readily available in the area. For a touch of nostalgia, don't miss the historic carousel and the USS Midway Museum. Seaport Village has a little bit of everything to offer travelers, it just depends where you want to start.

Advertisement