These Beautiful Polynesian Islands Are The Perfect Addition To Your Bucket List, According To Travelers

One thing that grabs you when visiting any Polynesian island is its other-worldly beauty. The remote locations of the islands mean they are far from the world of factories, trucks, and buses, and their natural beauty has remained intact since the dawn of time. Polynesia has everything a nature lover can dream of, from prehistoric landscapes to neon underwater seascapes. This makes it a bucket-list destination for many. However, their remote locations and high prices mean they are not the most accessible for everyone. But for the few who make the trip to the region, these islands deliver timeless memories of color and culture.

Polynesia is a vast group of islands spread throughout the Pacific Ocean. It's divided into West and East Polynesian cultures and has a long history that predates European exploration and Western colonization. Today, Polynesia includes independent nations such as Samoa and the largest in the region, New Zealand. Additionally, American Samoa is a territory administered by the United States, and other political units like Hawaii and special territories like Rapa Nui are also part of Polynesia. There are so many to choose from, and just about every one of the thousands or so that exist could easily deliver a bucket-list memory. But here is a small taster of some that might be the perfect addition to your list.

