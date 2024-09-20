One Of The Cheapest Countries To Visit Is An Under-The-Radar Thrill-Seeker's Paradise In Asia
Kyrgyzstan may not be the first destination that comes to mind for wilderness escapades. However, with glorious mountains and astounding valleys covering over 90% of the country's land mass, it's the ideal destination for thrill-seekers.
This landlocked under-the-radar paradise calls China and Kazakstan neighbors and is known as the "Switzerland of Central Asia." Both Kyrgyzstan and Switzerland are celebrated for their awe-inspiring ridges and the great outdoors. However, trying to travel on a shoestring budget in the Swiss Alps could set you back $100 to $150 per day, whereas you can get by with around $25 per day in Kyrgyzstan.
If you're a thrifty adrenaline junkie who believes camping and hiking are the best ways to experience a country, take a flight to the Kyrgyz capital of Bishkek. Before heading into the mountains, don't forget to visit the city's museums to explore the country's local culture and its Soviet past. The entry fee for the National Historical Museum of the Kyrgyz Republic is a more than reasonable 200 Kyrgyz som, or just under $2.50. The Osh Bazaar is another must-visit for essential snacks like dried fruit, cheese, nuts, and bread. Both are inexpensive ways to prepare for your adventures in Kyrgyzstan, and they won't break the bank, either.
Breathtaking views jam-packed with adventures
From hiking to horse-trekking, from whitewater rafting to swimming in stunning lakes, Kyrgyzstan has something for everyone. You can hike just about anywhere in the country, but the Song-Kul to Issyk-Kul trek is a popular option. This is a moderate 37-mile trek through the ancient trading route of Tien Shan, the "Celestial Mountains" range that passes through Central Asia. If you consider yourself an experienced outdoors person, you can hike without a guide and stay in local yurts — traditional Kyrgyz tents — for a few dollars per night. Otherwise, Kyrgyzstan Trekking Union offers two- to four-day group tours. Consult the guide group for pricing info, but pay attention to whether a trip offers an option for horseback riding. Horses are a vital part of the nomadic Kyrgyz culture, and it's the best way to experience the country and its culture. Many tour groups offer horseback riding at various price points. You can find horses and local guides in most yurt camps.
As for water sports, Kyrgyzstan is the mecca of whitewater rafting. The Chu River, easily accessible from Bishek, has exhilarating rapids. Arista Travel offers guided tours with instructors to provide a safe, exciting experience for about 35 euros, or about $39, per day. Though Kyrgyzstan is thousands of miles away from the ocean, the country's biggest lake, Issyk-Kul, is like a peaceful beach vacation on a summit. The aquamarine alpine lake is one of the largest, deepest lakes in the world — the second largest mountain lake, behind only South America's gorgeous Lake Titicaca. Issyk-Kul is the perfect hangout for swimming and unwinding after days of hiking, rafting, and horseback riding. Passersby can stay in the nearby Feel Nomad Yurt Camp or Bel Tam Yurt Camp — expect accommodation rates of around $30 to $40 per person.
Camping options for those wild at heart
In Kyrgyzstan, most accommodations are yurts, which cost less than $10 per night. You can find yurts in the base camps of popular trails or organize a stay with a local family via the Kyrgyz Community Based Tourism Association. Restless nature lovers might instead opt for wild camping. There are many fantastic campsites throughout the country, and the best time to go is from June to September when the weather is warmer (but still cold in higher altitudes). One significant downside of wild camping is that you don't have access to the comforts of staying in a yurt, like warm meals, toilets, and shower facilities. If you have cash to spare and want to experience the vast country on your own, go wild camping on a 4x4. Depending on when you visit Kyrgyzstan, a 4x4 rental will cost from $66 to $110 a day (closer to $100 during peak season), plus gas and insurance. While it's not the cheapest option, it will afford campers the most freedom.
Renting a car is the only way to access the remote Sary-Jaz Valley, near the Chinese border. You will drive through the magnificent golden grasslands with the snow-capped peaks as a backdrop. The only traffic jam you'll experience is passing through the occasional herd of goats. The place is well worth a visit but requires planning. Be sure to get an international driver's license, apply for a permit to enter the valley, and follow local traffic rules. Consult your government's travel resources, too — according to the U.S. State Department, most parts of Kyrgyzstan are generally safe (save for its border with Tajikistan) but travelers should "exercise normal precautions." Being extra cautious never hurts, so use this road trip seatbelt hack while sleeping in your rental car.