One Of The Cheapest Countries To Visit Is An Under-The-Radar Thrill-Seeker's Paradise In Asia

Kyrgyzstan may not be the first destination that comes to mind for wilderness escapades. However, with glorious mountains and astounding valleys covering over 90% of the country's land mass, it's the ideal destination for thrill-seekers.

This landlocked under-the-radar paradise calls China and Kazakstan neighbors and is known as the "Switzerland of Central Asia." Both Kyrgyzstan and Switzerland are celebrated for their awe-inspiring ridges and the great outdoors. However, trying to travel on a shoestring budget in the Swiss Alps could set you back $100 to $150 per day, whereas you can get by with around $25 per day in Kyrgyzstan.

If you're a thrifty adrenaline junkie who believes camping and hiking are the best ways to experience a country, take a flight to the Kyrgyz capital of Bishkek. Before heading into the mountains, don't forget to visit the city's museums to explore the country's local culture and its Soviet past. The entry fee for the National Historical Museum of the Kyrgyz Republic is a more than reasonable 200 Kyrgyz som, or just under $2.50. The Osh Bazaar is another must-visit for essential snacks like dried fruit, cheese, nuts, and bread. Both are inexpensive ways to prepare for your adventures in Kyrgyzstan, and they won't break the bank, either.

