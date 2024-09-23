One Of The World's Most Expensive Travel Destinations Offers The Adventure Of A Lifetime

The White Continent of Antarctica is seen as a once-in-a-lifetime destination by well-traveled adventurers or those simply looking to put a red pin in every continent on their corkboard map. An Antarctic expedition is a trip I've been attempting to take for several years, but have been continuously foiled. By what, you ask? Sometimes timing (and dwindling vacation days), but more commonly, budgetary constraints.

Catching a glimpse of waddling Emperor penguins, breaching orcas and humpbacks, calving icebergs, and smiling Weddell seals is the stuff of nature documentary dreams that can only become reality on a real-life Antarctic journey. And you can't put a price on that — or can you? This bucket-list adventure often comes with a jaw-dropping price tag. One of the most common ways to reach Antarctica is via cruise, and for those with deep pockets and plenty of disposable income, the limit on luxury does not exist in Antarctica. But, on average, the everyday Antarctica cruise traveler can still expect to spend around $1,000 per day, per person for an inside stateroom on a weeklong cruise.

Prime time for visiting the southernmost continent is typically November through early March, the Antarctic summer. Each month offers unique scenery and exhilarating activities. November sees pristine icebergs and enjoyable snowshoeing terrain. December and January boast nearly 24 hours of sunlight, smooth kayaking conditions, and penguin hatchlings. February is ideal for southern exploration and whale watching. March is great for fewer tourists, leopard seal sightings, and epic sunsets.

