One Of The World's Most Expensive Travel Destinations Offers The Adventure Of A Lifetime
The White Continent of Antarctica is seen as a once-in-a-lifetime destination by well-traveled adventurers or those simply looking to put a red pin in every continent on their corkboard map. An Antarctic expedition is a trip I've been attempting to take for several years, but have been continuously foiled. By what, you ask? Sometimes timing (and dwindling vacation days), but more commonly, budgetary constraints.
Catching a glimpse of waddling Emperor penguins, breaching orcas and humpbacks, calving icebergs, and smiling Weddell seals is the stuff of nature documentary dreams that can only become reality on a real-life Antarctic journey. And you can't put a price on that — or can you? This bucket-list adventure often comes with a jaw-dropping price tag. One of the most common ways to reach Antarctica is via cruise, and for those with deep pockets and plenty of disposable income, the limit on luxury does not exist in Antarctica. But, on average, the everyday Antarctica cruise traveler can still expect to spend around $1,000 per day, per person for an inside stateroom on a weeklong cruise.
Prime time for visiting the southernmost continent is typically November through early March, the Antarctic summer. Each month offers unique scenery and exhilarating activities. November sees pristine icebergs and enjoyable snowshoeing terrain. December and January boast nearly 24 hours of sunlight, smooth kayaking conditions, and penguin hatchlings. February is ideal for southern exploration and whale watching. March is great for fewer tourists, leopard seal sightings, and epic sunsets.
Unparalleled luxury and adventure in Antarctica
One of the most ultra-luxe cruise offerings on the market right now is Ponant's Le Commandant Charcot. It lays claim to being the only luxury icebreaker (very helpful in icy Antarctic waters) that's also powered by liquified natural gas. There are only 123 staterooms (all with private balconies, 24-hour room service, and Diptyche Paris products), indoor and outdoor pools, and the first restaurant at sea with a menu crafted by Michelin-star chef Alain Ducasse. A prestige stateroom (the base cabin) for 12 nights will set you back around $31,000 per person, while a stay in the highest cabin (the Owner's Suite) approaches the six-figure mark. These cruises also tout lectures from 20+ naturalist guides, kayaking and snowshoeing adventures, and polar plunges.
One standout company, White Desert, allows intrepid — and rather affluent — travelers to experience extended stays on the continent itself. In December and January, a weeklong trip to one of White Desert's luxury adventure camps will set you back about $100,000 per person. But this includes a luxury jet charter from Cape Town, plus upscale and heated "pod" accommodations. Your stay also incorporates unforgettable excursions and activities — like ice climbing, abseiling, and flights to remote, virtually untouched Emperor Penguin colonies — plus all your food and drinks, including alcohol and three-course dinners.
If you're leaning toward the cruise route, as most do, it's wise to read up on the unpredictable Drake Passage — the biggest challenge you'll face before even laying eyes on Antarctica. Because the thought of encountering 49-foot swells seems quite daunting to me, I've even looked into fly-and-sail cruises, which would skip over the roaring waves many experience to and from the continent. However, there's still a chance you'll be in the small but lucky group that experiences the serene "Drake Lake."
There are ways to score an Antarctica deal
Traveling to Antarctica may seem like an other-wordly pipe dream, but rest assured, it's possible to make it work with diligent saving and by embracing one buzzword: flexibility. You'll have to be flexible on timing, seasonality, flights, cruise line, cabin type — or, in many cases, all of the above. Naturally, that might not be attainable for your average traveler, but if it is for you, here's how you can score a great deal.
For starters, there are certain times of the year when you can book a cruise and save big, specifically during wave season, which runs from January to March. Savvy travelers might also already be well-versed on the best days to snag a flight deal. Most Antarctica cruises depart from Argentina. Another method to help offset costs — one I've been following — is stockpiling credit card points. (I'm a big fan of the Chase Sapphire Reserve card that gives you bonus points on travel and dining.) I'll search sites like PointsYeah to see when I can snag a solid airfare deal on points and, when the time is right, I'll transfer my points to that specific airline.
There are also members-only travel deal sites, like Travelzoo — where I worked for many years — that offer sporadic, deeply discounted deals. I've spotted last-minute and early-bird deals on newer luxury cruise lines offering thousands in savings. I've also found, after trawling through various subreddits, local Argentinian outfitters like Freestyle Adventure Travel. These outfitters are based on the ground in Ushuaia and tend to get great last-minute deals. Additionally, I've joined Facebook groups like the Antarctica Travel Group, which posts last-minute deals and helpful travel tips from fellow Antarctic enthusiasts. Keep your eyes peeled for deals and be willing to flex a little to make your priceless trip to Antarctica a reality.