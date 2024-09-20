America's Largest Free-Admission Amusement Park Is A Thrilling Pennsylvania Mountain Beauty
As summers get hotter and Disney World ticket prices continue to skyrocket, many may find themselves seeking a cooler, cheaper alternative for their amusement park adventures. Remember back when you didn't have to pay through the nose for parking? When an oversized Diet Pepsi and a basket of limp fries didn't run you $30 plus tax? If any of this is resonating, there's a solution nestled in Pennsylvania's Susquehanna River Valley. It's called Knoebels.
Located in the lush hills of Elysburg, Knoebels is a throwback in all the right ways, and there's good reason for that. While it's not America's oldest amusement park, it's up there. The park has been around for nearly 100 years, officially opening as Knoebels Grove back in 1926, with a few food stands, a pool, and a carousel. Prior to that, the Knoebels family operated a sawmill business on the land, and in the years since the park first opened to the public, it's evolved in numerous ways but retained its unique charm.
Today, Knoebels is America's largest free-admission amusement park. You don't even pay for parking — just drive up through the beautiful countryside, park on the grass, and walk in. The whole place has a permanent fairground vibe, complete with picnic areas, pools, waterslides, and a wide range of award-winning food to choose from. And just because the park prioritizes an old-school vibe, don't think for a second that it doesn't still have the modern thrills you're looking for. Here's what to expect when you visit Knoebels — one of the best amusement parks in the U.S. — and how to best spend your time.
Knoebels has something for everyone
The promise of free parking and free entry may have been enough to get you committed to a Knoebels visit, but that's just the start of what makes this park so great. For some, the food will be the main attraction — a huge and varied collection of stalls and restaurants that includes everything from fresh fudge and ice cream sundaes to barbecue, candy apples, mac & cheese, and chicken and potatoes prepared about any way you can think of. The park has won best food at Amusement Today's coveted Golden Ticket Awards more than 20 times since 2000, giving it by far the best claim to the "Greatest Eats" title of any theme park in the world. We especially recommend the Potato Cake Stand
Of course, no one comes to an amusement park just to eat. You come for the rides, and Knoebels delivers massively in that category as well. For thrill-seekers, the biggest draw is Phoenix, the reigning champion of Amusement Today's best wooden roller coaster award six years running. If your experience with "woodies" is rickety and slow, wipe your expectations clean and prepare to get your breath knocked out of you on this one. Twister, Impulse, and Flying Turns are other coaster standouts. For those who prefer things a bit more mild, there are several flat ride classics, including bumper cars, a log flume, a Ferris wheel, and of course, the Grand Carousel, which is over 100 years old and remains undefeated in Amusement Today's best carousel category.
In total, there are more than 60 rides and 35 places to eat at Knoebels. And the whole time you're there, you only need to look up to take in the gorgeous Pennsylvania foliage in the surrounding hills.
How to plan your trip to Knoebels
Because Knoebels doesn't charge for parking or admission, there are many different ways to enjoy the park. You can freely come and go without having to worry about getting your money's worth, as you'll only pay for food and rides. Concession prices are extremely affordable for an amusement park, and rides work on a ticket system, with each attraction costing between $2 and $5 per ride. Tickets come in either $20 or $50 books, or you can buy a limitless "Ride All Day" pass, which runs between $20 and $60 depending on the season and age of the rider.
For those doing a day trip, Knoebels is just a gorgeous mountain drive away from your Poconos vacation. The park itself is huddled in the middle of the stunning Pennsylvania landscape, which is visible from all areas of the park, taking away the "concrete jungle" feel of more industrial theme parks. As you might expect, there are several gentler rides designed to help you get great views of the scenery.
In addition, Knoebels has campgrounds and cottages for those who want to combine time at the park with a quick and easy camping retreat. The park is open every day in the spring and summer and on the weekends in the fall until the end of October, with holiday hours for the colder months. There are many seasonal events too, and you can check out specific hours on the Knoebels website.