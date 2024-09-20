America's Largest Free-Admission Amusement Park Is A Thrilling Pennsylvania Mountain Beauty

As summers get hotter and Disney World ticket prices continue to skyrocket, many may find themselves seeking a cooler, cheaper alternative for their amusement park adventures. Remember back when you didn't have to pay through the nose for parking? When an oversized Diet Pepsi and a basket of limp fries didn't run you $30 plus tax? If any of this is resonating, there's a solution nestled in Pennsylvania's Susquehanna River Valley. It's called Knoebels.

Advertisement

Located in the lush hills of Elysburg, Knoebels is a throwback in all the right ways, and there's good reason for that. While it's not America's oldest amusement park, it's up there. The park has been around for nearly 100 years, officially opening as Knoebels Grove back in 1926, with a few food stands, a pool, and a carousel. Prior to that, the Knoebels family operated a sawmill business on the land, and in the years since the park first opened to the public, it's evolved in numerous ways but retained its unique charm.

Today, Knoebels is America's largest free-admission amusement park. You don't even pay for parking — just drive up through the beautiful countryside, park on the grass, and walk in. The whole place has a permanent fairground vibe, complete with picnic areas, pools, waterslides, and a wide range of award-winning food to choose from. And just because the park prioritizes an old-school vibe, don't think for a second that it doesn't still have the modern thrills you're looking for. Here's what to expect when you visit Knoebels — one of the best amusement parks in the U.S. — and how to best spend your time.

Advertisement